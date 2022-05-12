Ousted From Power, Imran Khan Launches Campaign To Unseat 'imported Govt' In Pakistan

Deposed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan launched fresh salvos against the incumbent Shehbaz Sharif-led regime and reiterated his clarion call for the "Ghulami Na Manzoor" campaign towards Islamabad after May 20. Notably, earlier on May 3, Khan announced his new campaign and termed it a prelude to the 'real freedom' of Pakistan, while informing about a meeting with his party members. The new campaign comes close on the heels of the "Imported Hukumat Na Manzoor" campaign that the ousted Pakistan PM launched against the Sharif government last month.

Addressing a public event in Islamabad while shedding light on his new campaign, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo reiterated his call for a "Ghulami Na Manzoor" march toward Islamabad after May 20, stating that the people who are unable to come to Islamabad should protest in their respective areas. He also challenged PM Shehbaz Sharif and former premier Nawaz Sharif that wherever they go, the slogans of "thief and traitor" would follow them, reported Pakistan-based Aaj News. Earlier on Sunday, during a rally at Pakistan's Abbottabad, Imran Khan stated that when he and his supporters will come to Islamabad, the federal capital will echo the chants of "Imported Hukumat Na Manzoor" (imported government unacceptable) and "We want real freedom," reported Geo News.

Khan further noted that he will not sacrifice the national interests for the interests of the US, adding that his only motive is working for the welfare of the Pakistani nation. Notably, the Imran Khan led-PTI has finalized a strategy for bringing millions to Islamabad for the "Ghulami Na Manzoor" campaign, a march against the Shehbaz Sharif administration, and also has conveyed the same to the third-tier leadership of the party.

Sharif accuses Khan of conspiracy against Pak

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday accused Imran Khan of weaving a "conspiracy" against the country. In a statement released by the Prime Minister's office, Sharif warned Khan of legal actions if he attempted to "instigate" civil war in Pakistan. "The 220 million people of Pakistan, the Constitution, and the national institutions are not slaves to one person's ego. Imran Niazi wants to enslave the masses, but we will not allow him to become the Hitler of Pakistan," the statement said, citing PM Sharif, as quoted by Geo News.

"Pakistan cannot be sacrificed on the basis of the ego, arrogance, and lies of one person. First, Imran Niazi conspired to drown Pakistan's economy and now he is trying to trigger a civil war," the statement by PM Sharif's office said."The government will crush Imran Niazi's conspiracy to cause a civil war in the country," the statement added.

Sharif further alleged that Imran Khan was "concocting narratives" against the national institution, further calling him a "liar." He compared the former Pakistani PM with Mir Sadiq, the cabinet minister of Tipu Sultan who betrayed the king during the Siege of Srirangapatna for a British victory. "Khan wants to make Pakistan like Libya and Iraq. He is biting the same hand that was feeding him," Sharif said, as quoted by Geo News. Notably, Sharif's comments come following Khan's rally in Abbottabad, where he called Sharif "beggar, servant and thief."