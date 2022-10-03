Outrage As Film Crew Enters Gurdwara In Pakistan Without Shoes; BJP's Sirsa Seeks Action

A major outrage has been fuelled in the Sikh community after a film crew reportedly entered the premises of Gurdwara Panja Sahib in the Punjab province of Pakistan while wearing shoes. Sharing the video of the same, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused the film crew of "beadabi" (sacrilege) and claimed that similar pictures of frivolous acts were seen in the premises of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib.

In the viral video of the incident, a group of men wearing shoes was seen walking inside the Gurdwara Panja Sahib in the Hasan Abdal area of Attock District of Punjab province in Pakistan. According to news agency ANI, the film crew was shooting a film inside the Gurudwara.

Sharing the video of the same, the BJP leader took to Twitter and wrote, "Blasphemous actions continue in Pakistan: Sharing a video of Beadabi in Gurdwara Panja Sahib, where a film crew was allowed to shoot for a movie in Gurdwara premises. Earlier we saw similar pictures of frivolous acts in premises of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib."

"The film crew was seen shooting a film inside the Gurudwara Panja Singh while wearing shoes. This angered the devotees. Following this, one of the devotees in the Gurudwara entered in an argument with the crew and recorded the incident. When the devotee complained about it, the Pakistan government detained that person despite taking action against the culprit," Sirsa said in a video message.

The BJP leader also informed that a local Sikh has informed that ever since the devotee reported the event, he is missing and the locals have been threatened against sharing the video of the incident. Sirsa further condemned the act and urged the Indian government to take action and raise the issue with the Pakistani government.

Model's 'bareheaded photoshoot' at Kartarpur gurdwara

A Pakistani model, last year, was strongly criticised over her bareheaded photo at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. The young model named Sauleha received a lot of criticism on social media after her pictures posing without a headcover inside the Kartarpur Sahib went viral. She was reportedly posing for a clothing brand.

However, the model later issued an apology for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community stating that she "respects the Sikh culture" and will be more responsible in the future.