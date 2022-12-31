Over 200 Pakistan Doctors In FATA Not Paid Salaries In 4 Months Due To Paucity Of Funds

More than 225 doctors in Pakistan, serving in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), have not received salaries in the last four months. The doctors include medical officers, specialists and emergency doctors appointed by the government. Officials say salaries have been delayed due to a paucity of funds and the long process of appointments and verification of educational documents followed by boards of the Khyber Medical University and Pakistan Medical Commission, according to sources.

Sources say the doctors, hired in April 2021 under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP), have seen a delay in salaries since their appointment.

Complaining about the situation, women medical officers said they are the most affected by delayed payments because their families depend on their salaries. They said they took the job despite security concerns because of better salaries but are not getting paid now.

Female medical officers in Pakistan demand immediate release of salaries

A female medical officer told reporters that it was very difficult for women to work in tribal districts but she and other female medics had to do so to earn for their families. “We demand the immediate release of salaries and regularisation of our services,” she said.

The Pakistan government had sanctioned 300 positions for medical officers with a monthly package of Rs 2,00,000. Officials said the government had also announced 219 positions of emergency medical officers (EMO) with a monthly salary of Rs 3,00,000, but the department could not find enough doctors and filled 36 posts only, ANI reported.

The initiative helped improve the tribal region's health infrastructure. But the infrastructure is not working anymore because doctors are being denied salaries, officials said.

A woman doctor said she and her colleagues were appointed to those posts through a transparent process, so the government should regularise their services to ensure regular payments to them like other government employees, who receive a salaries at the beginning of every month.