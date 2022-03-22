In an unfortunate incident, an 18-year-old Hindu girl was shot dead in Pakistan's Sindh Province during a failed abduction attempt, Pakistan media reports said on Tuesday. It is said that Pooja Oad was a teenager who have been shot in the middle of the street in Rohi, Sukkur as she put up resistance to the attackers. Responding to the case, Pakistan Human Rights activist Ashiknaz Khokhar stressed that minorities are being targeted.

Speaking to Republic TV, Ashiknaz Khokhar stated, "This is just one case, many cases are being reported as Pakistan's minority communities are targeted in the country".

Highlighting failed administration of Imran Khan, he mentioned that 'lawlessness' is there in Pakistan and opposition is making all efforts to bring these matters to the assembly.

Human rights activists state that this is not a stand-alone incident in Pakistan as reports of hundreds of Christian and Hindu girls forced to convert to Islam are reported every year.

Right groups further mentioned that women belonging to minority communities have faced the issue of forced marriages and conversions for a very long time. Despite many rights organisations accusing the Pakistan government of not taking necessary actions, crimes against Hindus and other minorities have been regularly reported.

Forced conversion of Hindus continues in Pakistan

Earlier, the provincial government in Sindh had attempted to outlaw forced conversions and marriages but, religious protestors stated that girls only convert after falling in love with Muslim men and so contested the bill.

While Senior BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on December 21 had shared a very disturbing video of an incident that took place in Pakistan wherein a young woman can be seen getting dragged by Muslim men on the road. Responding to the horrifying incident, Manjinder Singh Sirsa spoke to Republic TV and said that daughters and wives of the minority community are not safe in Pakistan while Prime Minister Imran Khan sits unbothered.

BJP leader Sirsa also cited many cases including one wherein a 14-year-old Hindu boy Avinash Kohli was abducted at gunpoint from his house for sexual exploitation and forced conversion. He also mentioned that Gurudwaras and other religious places of the minority community have also been damaged.

(Image: RepublicWorld)