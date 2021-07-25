Pak Actor Meera, Who Made Her Bollywood Debut With 'Kasak', To Join Imran Khan's PTI Party

Numerous sportspersons and film stars in India have taken a plunge into politics and it is not much different in the neighbouring country, Pakistan. After cricketer Imran Khan joined politics and became the prime minister, actress Meera is all set to politics. The Nazar star will be joining the former cricket captain's Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Actress Meera to join Imran Khan's PTI party

Meera, in an interview with Geo News, stated that she was heartbroken with the world of showbiz and hence she decided to join politics.

The actor also stated that she would soon call a press conference to open up on her decision.

Meera's decision came in the wake of her controversial claims on the kidnapping of her mother and then approaching Imran Khan for help. She had alleged that her mother was kidnapped by land-grabbers. She had named a person called Mian Shahid Mahmood and claimed that he was trying to grab her property, though he was a tenant.

She had also stated that her mother and brother were attacked. The actor had then called them 'liars' and hit out at them for attacking her personal property. She had also approached the Capital City Police Office (CCPO) in Lahore.

This is also not her first venture into politics. As per reports, Meera had contested, interestingly, against Imran Khan and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)’s Sarfaraz Nawaz in 2013. She then had the black coat symbol and contested for the Lahore constituency.

44-year-old Meera has been associated with the world of showbiz since 1995. She has featured in numerous Urdu and Punjabi films in a career spanning over 25 years.

She is also well-known in Bollywood circles. Meera has starred in two Hindi films, though neither of them created any major impact.

She made her Bollywood debut with the film Kasak, opposite Ashmit Patel. The movie was directed by Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and a kiss between the lead actors had sparked a controversy then. The kiss was reportedly then removed from the film.

She starred in another film two months later in July 2005, titled Nazar. This time she was paired opposite veteran singer Lucky Ali