Pakistan Army Boss Bajwa Ready For Internal & External Threats; Told 'both Come From You'

Pakistan Army on Tuesday held the 233rd Corps Commanders’ Conference headed by Pakistan's Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. It wasn't received well on social media

Ananya Varma
Pakistan

Pakistan Army on Tuesday held the 233rd Corps Commanders’ Conference headed by Pakistan's Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa where the forum reviewed "operational readiness and evolving threat spectrum" with respect to the external and internal security of Pakistan.

The Pakistani Army took to Twitter to give details of the meeting which they said was held to take "special note" of the situation in POK and the results of the abrogation of Article 370, which completes a year next month. During the conference, Bajwa also lauded the efforts of the civil administration in the fight against COVID-19 and locusts in Pakistan saying that Pakistan was ready to "thwart any internal or external threat to Pakistan’s security."

Netizens, however, were not impressed with Bajwa's conference or its outcome. Pakistani netizens took to Twitter to demand the release of journalist Matiullah Jan with the hashtag 'BringBackMatiullah' flooding the comments section of the page. As per local media report,  journalist Matiullah Jan was kidnapped on Tuesday morning outside of a local school just a day before he was to appear before Pakistan’s Supreme Court. He was returned 12 hours later under mysterious circumstances. 

Others slammed Qamar Bajwa and his army over corruption charges levelled against them recently; retired lieutenant general Asim Saleem Bajwa who has now been appointed as Imran Khan's communication advisor. 

Netizens react

