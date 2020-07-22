Pakistan Army Boss Bajwa Ready For Internal & External Threats; Told 'both Come From You'

Pakistan Army on Tuesday held the 233rd Corps Commanders’ Conference headed by Pakistan's Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa where the forum reviewed "operational readiness and evolving threat spectrum" with respect to the external and internal security of Pakistan.

The Pakistani Army took to Twitter to give details of the meeting which they said was held to take "special note" of the situation in POK and the results of the abrogation of Article 370, which completes a year next month. During the conference, Bajwa also lauded the efforts of the civil administration in the fight against COVID-19 and locusts in Pakistan saying that Pakistan was ready to "thwart any internal or external threat to Pakistan’s security."

Netizens, however, were not impressed with Bajwa's conference or its outcome. Pakistani netizens took to Twitter to demand the release of journalist Matiullah Jan with the hashtag 'BringBackMatiullah' flooding the comments section of the page. As per local media report, journalist Matiullah Jan was kidnapped on Tuesday morning outside of a local school just a day before he was to appear before Pakistan’s Supreme Court. He was returned 12 hours later under mysterious circumstances.

Others slammed Qamar Bajwa and his army over corruption charges levelled against them recently; retired lieutenant general Asim Saleem Bajwa who has now been appointed as Imran Khan's communication advisor.

233rd Corps Commanders’ Conference, presided by COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa held today at GHQ. Forum reviewed operational readiness & evolving threat spectrum in context of external & internal security of the country. COAS complimented efforts put in by all formations (1/4) pic.twitter.com/JJvAQ2oqNr — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 21, 2020

Netizens react

These jokers are target practice for indian army — ritvik rai (@RitvikRai5) July 21, 2020

I am sorry but with all due respect the internal and external threat 2 Pakistan & the nation is only from u. There will be a day when this nation will take charge of everything & that will be the day when u will become pakistan's army unfortunately right now Pakistan is for army — Nomi Dar (@NomiDar10) July 21, 2020

But the threats for us always produced by this meeting holders. — Mohammad Akram Khan (@AkramKhanESD) July 21, 2020

Did our " beloved" Corps commanders discuss economy??? Did they discuss to court marshal for those Generals who were behind 2014 dharna to topple a civilian Govt.?? Discussion to ask Asim bajwa for his money trail??? — hafiz pasha (@hafizpasha8) July 21, 2020

