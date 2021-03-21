Pakistan Bureaucrat Farida Tareen Sees 4 Transfers In 36 Days; Imran Govt Denies Bias

Farida Tareen, a female bureaucrat in Balochistan, has undergone four transfers within 36 days, according to ANI report. Farida Tareen was posted at four different positions from February 11 to March 16.

The Pak bureaucrat was first appointed as Assistant Commissioner Quetta on February 11.

Her appointment was canceled the next day, and on February 16, she was posted as Section Officer Three in the administration department. Subsequently, on February 25, she was posted as Section Officer One in the Services and General Administration Department. Thereafter, on March 16 she was appointed as Section Officer Commerce and Industries, said reports.

Although the government's spokesperson denied the case of discrimination against the officer, widespread evidence shows how women in Pakistan continue to face a host of problems in everyday life.

Pakistan was ranked by the Global Gender Gap Index 2018 as the sixth most dangerous country in the world for women and the second-worst in the world (ranked 148th) in terms of gender equality, Pakistani human rights activist Anila Gulzar had said in an article titled 'Life of women in Pakistan and China'.

Women in Pakistan also face sexual harassment at the workplace, on the street, and in the family by male family members, Gulzar had said. The gap between male and female employees is the widest in the world, as per the data by the International Labour Organization. On average, women in Pakistan earn 34 percent less than men.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests Covid-19 positive

Meanwhile, Pakistan PM Imran Khan tested positive for COVID-19 two days after being administered the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine. Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Pakistan PM on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination made this announcement on Twitter. Moreover, he added that Khan is self-isolating at home. Till now, Pakistan has recorded 6,23,135 confirmed novel coronavirus cases out of which 579,760 patients have recovered while 13,799 fatalities have been reported. The country is witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 with 3,876 cases being reported over the past 24 hours — the highest since July 2020.

(With ANI Inputs)