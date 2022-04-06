Pak Chief Justice Questions Imran Khan; 'dissolved Assembly Because He Had No Numbers'

The Pakistan Chief Justice on Wednesday pulled up Prime Minister Imran Khan over the dissolution of the national assembly, stating that the decision had been seemingly taken because the PTI government lost its majority.

During the hearing in the Supreme Court, Pakistan Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail questioned whether the President had a right to ask the reason behind dissolving the assembly from the PM. "Can the President ask the Prime Minister the reasons for dissolving the Assembly," Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail questioned, to which Advocate Ali Zafar replied that the President is bound by the recommendation of the Prime Minister. "It is not necessary to state the reasons for recommending the dissolution of the Assembly," said Advocate Zafar.

Observing that the decision had been taken because Imran Khan did not have the numbers in the assembly, the Chief Justice remarked, "Article 69 has its place, but there is no precedent for what happened. If it is allowed to happen then it can have very negative effects."

Imran Khan's 'foreign conspiracy' allegations rebuffed

In the lead-up to the no-trust motion, Imran Khan had made a slew of allegations over a ‘ foreign conspiracy' to topple his government, even going on to name the United States during a live address, before retracting the remarks. He attempted to bolster his claims by brandishing an alleged 'secret letter' that had threatened 'severe consequences' against Pakistan if Imran Khan was not removed as the Premier.

Ultimately the no-trust motion introduced by the joint Opposition was dismissed after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri claimed that it strived to topple the government at the 'behest of a foreign power.'

After the no-confidence motion was rejected, saving Imran Khan's position for a few more days, he went on to claim that senior United States diplomat Donald Lu had warned the Pakistan Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed that there would be implications if Imran Khan survived the no-confidence vote. However, in a big political twist, security agencies in Pakistan were unable to find any evidence of a US conspiracy to overthrow the Imran Khan-led administration in the country, Geo News reported

Meanwhile, the Pakistan President's Secretariat has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to propose dates for holding the next general election. As per Pakistan's Constitution, the President has to announce the poll dates only after consultation with the EC.