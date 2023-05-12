Pak Coalition Govt Announces Peaceful Protest Outside SC Against Decision On Imran Khan

On Friday, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), declared that the ruling coalition would stage a peaceful protest and sit-in in front of the Supreme Court on Monday, following the Islamabad High Court's granting of relief to PTI chief Imran Khan in multiple cases, a day after the Supreme Court had declared his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case "illegal".

After an emergency meeting of the PDM, attended by various political leaders including PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz, who participated via video link, Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that the ruling coalition would hold a peaceful protest and sit-in in front of the Supreme Court on Monday.

In his media statement after the meeting, the JUI-F chief expressed his disapproval of the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to Imran Khan in all cases after May 9, and accused the court of giving him special treatment and protecting him as a criminal instead of eliminating crime.

Coalition criticises Pakistan judiciary in-lieu of Imran Khan

While announcing the protest in front of the Supreme Court on Monday, JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman said, “If anyone does any vandalism or ransacking then it means PTI miscreants have entered our ranks and they will be caught on the spot.”

Questioned about the imposition of Section 144 in Islamabad, the presence of the military and permission for the protest, Rehman said, “This issue is no longer ours. We have gone far beyond it.”

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman said, “Today we have decided that there will be a protest against the Supreme Court’s behaviour."

“I while representing PDM leadership appeal to the whole nation … whole nation should head out for Islamabad on Monday. A big protest will be carried out in front of Supreme Court.”

Shedding light on the recent attacks on army residences in Pakistan, JUI-F chief said, “There is hooliganism and terrorism being carried out in the whole country and the court is protecting that terrorism.

“The army chief’s headquarters is attacked, the corps commander’s house is attacked … the way state defence institutions are being disrespected, is the court for their security (or not)?”

Fazlur Rehman criticised the judiciary for the Islamabad High Court granting protective bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan. “You can yourself imagine that where our judiciary is standing and how it is giving decisions against the law and the Constitution," he said.