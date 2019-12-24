Pak Court Gives PML-N Chief Shehbaz Sharif Last Chance To Appear In Ashiana Scam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has been directed by an accountability court to appear before it on January 7, in a case related to Ashiana Iqbal Housing scam. Shehbaz had asked for an exemption from appearing before the court citing lawyer’s strike and the court obliged with a postponement of the hearing but called it as the ‘last opportunity’.

"As per request on behalf of accused Shehbaz Sharif, adjourn to January 7, 2020, for arguments on the application for dispensation of personal attendance and appointment of pleader of accused Shehbaz Sharif, as the last opportunity," said AC judge Amjad Nazeer Chaudhry in an order.

Shehbaz in London

The court observed that the continuous non-appearance of PML-N president is affecting the proceedings of the case and hence cannot be delayed anymore. Shehbaz is currently in London to look after his ailing brother and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The PML-N founder was sentenced to serve 10 years of prison time but was recently allowed to leave Pakistan on medical grounds.

The Pakistani government had put a condition on Sharif to submit an indemnity bond as a guarantee to return to Pakistan after treatment but he rejected it. In November, he was allowed by the Lahore High Court to travel overseas for medical treatment without any bond. Later, the government wrote to British officials seeking Sharif’s return to Pakistan after his medical treatment. The letter listed the details of the corruption cases against Sharif for which he was prosecuted.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz was denied permission to travel abroad after she had sought the removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL). Maryam was in custody for investigation in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case before obtaining the bail. She wanted to travel to London to look after her father who has been diagnosed with complicated coronary disease. The subcommittee of the federal cabinet headed by Law Minister Farogh Naseem, dealing with ECL cases, rejected Maryam’s plea.

(With ANI inputs)