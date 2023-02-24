Pak Court Grants Physical Remand Of Minister Abdul Rehman Khetran In Triple Murder Case

A judicial magistrate in Pakistan granted the Quetta Police a physical remand of 10 days of Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Thursday after the Balochistan Communication and Works Minister was apprehended a day before for allegedly being involved in the Barkhan murders. The magistrate ordered the physical remand after the police had requested it during Thursday's hearing.

According to Dawn, Quetta's law enforcement found three corpses, one of a woman and two of the woman's sons in Khetran's residence in the Barkhan region on the night of Monday. Khan Muhammad Marri, a citizen and a father of seven, claimed that the bodies were of his wife and two children, and accused the minister of holding his family members captive in a "private jail." Marri further added that five more of his children were still stuck there.

On Wednesday, uncertainty emerged about the female victim's identity after a coroner found that she was not a woman in her 40s that Marri claimed as his wife, but was a young unidentified woman aged around 18. The next day, Khetran arrived in court with a large security detail. The minister, who has denied involvement and claimed that the incident is “propaganda created to tarnish his political repute," was spotted showing peace signs to reporters.

Barkhan killings prompt protests

Sources who spoke to the outlet said that authorities had rescued three members of Marri’s family, including her 17-year-old daughter Farzana and son Abdul Sattar from a region that is situated near the Duki-Barkhan border. “The woman and her two children have been handed over to the commissioner Zhob,” said an anonymous source.

The killings have ensued protests in Quetta’s Red Zone, where demonstrators have demanded the release of those still held captive in the minister's alleged private prison. The sit-in protests have been taking place for three days now, and aim to ensure that the victims get justice and Khetran is removed from the ministry.