Pak Court To Hear Imran Khan's Plea On April 20 Against His Possible Arrest During Eid

A Pakistan high court on Wednesday fixed April 20 as the date to hear a petition filed by former premier Imran Khan against his possible arrest during Eid holidays.

The holidays for Eid will be observed from April 21-25 and all courts and government offices will be closed during the festival break.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) registrar office fixed April 20 as the date to hear the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman's petition amid his fear of arrest.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will be hearing 70-year-old Khan's petition which he had submitted through his counsel Faisal Chaudhry earlier Wednesday, Geo News reported.

In his petition, Khan has shared fears that he could be arrested upon his arrival in Islamabad and urged the court to subject his arrest in any case to judicial permission.

The plea has also requested the court to order details of all cases registered against the PTI chief in police stations across Islamabad.

The court should also order the provision of information regarding a case filed in secret, the petition read.

"It has been learned that the federal government wants to arrest (me) during the Eid holidays. It is planning an attack on the Zaman Park residence in Lahore," Khan stated in his plea, adding that the arrest during the holidays should be subject to judicial permission.

Khan, in his petition, added the federation as a party through the home secretary, inspector-general of police and director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

"Since the regime change, the parties have been harassing Imran Khan on behest of the Pakistan Democratic Movement [PDM],” the plea mentioned.

It added that the former prime minister has been raising his voice against corruption which is why he is being harassed, according to the Geo News report.

More than one hundred cases have been registered against Khan since he was voted out of office through a no-confidence motion in April last year. But he has not been arrested in any of the cases so far.