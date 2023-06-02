Pak Defence Minister Asif Says, IMF Is 'meddling' With Internal Affairs Of Country

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is “meddling” with the internal affairs of Pakistan. During an interview with the Pakistani news outlet, Dawn, Asif urged the International financial body to take stock of the situation elsewhere in the world, the same way they were scrutinising Pakistan. The remarks from Asif came after IMF gave an ultimatum to the Shehbaz Sharif administration to deal with the ongoing political turmoil before the two parties sit for negotiations.

During the interview with Dawn, Asif criticised the comments made by IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter. Earlier this week, Porter said that the IMF is hoping for a peaceful resolution of the current mayhem in line with the “constitution and the rule of law”. “Obviously, he [Nathan Porter] was talking about Pakistan’s recent political developments,” Asif told the Pakistani news outlet on Thursday. “Yes, it is meddling in our internal affairs,” he added. He then went on to insist that the financial institution should also take stock of other regions in the world and gave the example of tensions going on in the Gaza Strip. “I think these institutions should also take stock of the situation elsewhere in the globe. Like what is happening in Gaza? What is happening in the West Bank? What is happening in Srinagar or the Kashmir valley?” he insisted.

Amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country, things turned worse following the abrupt arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. On May 9, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was arrested from the Islamabad High Court in the Al Qadir Trust case. Following his arrest, Khan’s supporters clashed with the country’s police and ransacked critical military infrastructure including the House of Lahore Command Corps. The violent protest led to an even more brutal crackdown by the Pak administration, with Sharif stating that the culprits will be dealt with by the “Iron hands of the law”.

Asif lambasted Khan and supported the Pakistan government

In the Thursday interview, the country’s defence minister lambasted Khan and defended the Shehbaz Sharif administration over how they are dealing with the May 9 vandalism. “The government measures are in line with the crisis that was perpetrated on May 9,” he said. Asif stated that Khan made “constant mistakes” during his time as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. “When your enemy is making a mistake, you don’t interrupt,” he added.

Meanwhile, Porter’s ultimatum came after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with IMF Managing Directory Kristalina Georgieva on Saturday, to revive the $6.5 billion bailout package which has been derailed for a while. “We take note of the recent political developments, and while we do not comment on domestic politics, we do hope that a peaceful way forward is found in line with the Constitution and rule of law,” IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan Nathan Porter stated two days after the meeting. “Sustaining strong policies and obtaining sufficient financing from partners remain key for Pakistan to maintain macroeconomic stability,” Porter added. With this ultimatum from the international body, it will be interesting to see how cash-crunch Pakistan manages to acquire the bailout deal.