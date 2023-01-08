Pak Defence Minister's BIZARRE Claim Linking Population To Markets Goes Viral | WATCH

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's bizarre claim that closing down markets early will help slow the country's population growth rate has taken the internet by storm. The Pakistan government has taken a decision to shut the country's markets by 8 pm. Rationalising the policy, Asif said regions where markets stay open till 1 am see higher population growth.

Pakistan decided to close markets early over a burgeoning energy crisis.

In the video doing the rounds on social media, Pakistan's Defence Minister can be heard saying: "Places where markets close by 8 pm see fewer babies being born."

🇵🇰Pakistan's Defence Minister research on Population Control & Reproduction. pic.twitter.com/x1MboQ7Fm9 — kanishka 🇮🇳 (@KanishkaDadhich) January 7, 2023

Pakistan’s energy crisis

Pakistan is reeling under a severe energy crisis and is taking steps to rationalise energy use. Along with closing markets at 8 pm, Pakistan has also decided to shut wedding halls at 10 pm.

"The plan will change the overall lifestyle and habit pattern of the nation and save us ₹60 billion," Asif said.

Government departments have been asked to cut their energy use by 30 per cent.

The plan, however, is facing stiff opposition from the country's trading communities, according to Geo TV, a Pakistan-based television channel.

Image: ANI, Unsplash, Representative