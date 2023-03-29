Pak Ex-PM Imran Khan Cautions Lawyers Against Govt's New Bill Aimed At Dividing Judiciary

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for unity among lawyers to prevent the judiciary from being divided, as he addressed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters, ARY news reported. Khan's call came shortly after Pakistan's Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar introduced the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, which seeks to limit the discretionary powers of the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice.

According to the news report, Imran Khan, the chairman of PTI, has urged the legal community to attend the upcoming lawyers' convention, which is being organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). He emphasised the need to choose the right path and warned that if the government had mistreated barrister Hassaan Niazi, it could happen to anyone else as well.

Imran Khan seeks free and fair elections

Imran Khan has accused the government of fueling hatred among the people by threatening those who resist their wrongdoings. He emphasised that free and fair elections are the only solution to end the crisis in Pakistan.

The former PM also alleged that PTI social media activists were being abducted from their homes, and relatives of political activists were being taken into custody when police were unable to capture political workers. He argued that no democratic nation would resort to torturing political rivals.

After unprecedented fascism against PTI leadership & workers, our Social Media Team is being targeted. This crackdown will not stop criticism against regime change conspirators, nor will it make anyone accept the imported govt. I stand by our social media team! #BehindYouPTISMT pic.twitter.com/nq3VbDfng0 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 28, 2023

Imran Khan criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government for failing to secure any concessions from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He warned that if the Pakistan government manages to sign an agreement with the IMF on stringent conditions, a new wave of inflation will hit the people. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced plans to hold election rallies in South Punjab to accelerate its election campaign.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the PTI has reportedly made the decision to shift its election campaign to South Punjab, despite an ongoing case in the Supreme Court regarding a delay in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections. After addressing a rally in Lahore, Imran Khan is expected to speak at the party's second rally in Lodhran, with the date for the gathering to be announced soon. PTI leader Mussarat Jamsheed Cheema has stated that the schedule for upcoming PTI rallies in South Punjab will be revealed shortly.