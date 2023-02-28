Pak Faced Numerous Terror Attacks In 2021 Amid Failure To Curb Terror Financing: US Report

The United States Department of State released a report labelled 'Country Reports on Terrorism 2021' in which it summarised the numerous terrorist attacks in Pakistan in 2021 and underlined that members of religious minorities faced significant threats from terrorist groups in Pakistan. It also highlighted that Pakistan was attempting to take steps to counter terror-financing to militant group that were focused on India.

Pakistan reviewed and revised its 2015 National Action Plan (NAP) to counter terrorism, reducing the NAP from a 20-point plan to 14 key points, but made meager progress on the most difficult aspects — specifically its pledge to dismantle all terrorist organisations without delay or discrimination, said the report.

In September, Pakistan prosecuted Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) founder Masood Azhar and JeM leader Abdul Rauf Azhar on terrorism-related charges. In 2018, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) identified Pakistan as a jurisdiction with strategic deficiencies in its AML/CFT system. Pakistan remained on the FATF gray list in 2021.

Pakistan experienced significant terrorist activity in 2021. The number of attacks and casualties was higher than in 2020. Major terrorist groups that focused on conducting attacks in Pakistan included TTP, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), and ISIS-K. Separatist militant groups conducted terrorist attacks against varied targets in Balochistan and Sindh provinces. Terrorists used a range of tactics to attack varied targets, including IEDs, VBIEDs, suicide bombings, and targeted assassinations.

In 2018, Pakistan was designated a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998. It was redesignated a CPC in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

2021 Terrorist Incidents in Pakistan

Members of religious minorities faced significant threats from terrorist groups. The following examples are some of the more-destructive and higher-profile attacks and demonstrate a variety of methods, targets, and perpetrators:

On January 3, ISIS-K militants claimed responsibility for the murders of 11 Shia Hazara coal miners in the Kachi district of Balochistan.

On April 21, five persons were killed in a VBIED suicide attack in the parking lot of the Serena hotel in Quetta, Balochistan. According to details of the investigation, the attack targeted local and foreign officials. TTP claimed responsibility for the attack, also claiming the targets were police and law enforcement.

On July 14, a VBIED suicide attack killed 10 People’s Republic of China workers, an additional civilian, and two Frontier Corps soldiers near the Dasu dam in Upper Kohistan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The blast hit a bus that was transporting People’s Republic of China workers to the construction site. Pakistani officials reported the blast as a suicide attack perpetrated by the TTP, which the group denied.

On October 10, a prominent journalist was killed in an explosion in Hub, Balochistan. According to law enforcement, the bomb was attached to his vehicle. The BLA claimed responsibility for the attack.

On December 30, attackers ambushed security officials in North Waziristan. Four security personnel were killed in the ensuing exchange of fire. TTP claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan on FATF gray list

Pakistan is a member of the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering. Pakistan continued to face significant money-laundering and terrorist financing risks. Several terrorist organisations, including UN-listed groups, operated in Pakistan, raising funds through a variety of means including direct support, public fundraising, abuse of non-profit organisations, and through criminal activities. Funds were moved through formal and informal (hawala/hundi) channels. Pakistan’s geographic landscape and porous borders increase its vulnerability to terrorist financing and heighten Pakistan’s risks.

In 2018, FATF identified Pakistan as a jurisdiction with strategic deficiencies in its AML/CFT regime and placed the country on the FATF gray list. Though Pakistan has made significant progress in addressing noted FATF deficiencies from its 2018 action plan, FATF maintained Pakistan’s position on the gray list owing to one remaining item associated with the investigation and prosecution of terrorist financiers.