Pak Flour Mills Go On Indefinite Strike To Protest Against Food Department

The Flour Mills Association of Pakistan has declared that it will shut down all the mills indefinitely, reported Pakistan-based ARY News. Chairman of the Flour Mills Association Chaudhry Aamir shared the news during a press conference. He said that the flour mills would be forced to go on strike from 7 pm on Thursday because the food department has cheated them.



While talking about the cheating they have witnessed, he shared that when the mills had gone on strike due to the ban on the arrival of wheat from inside Sindh to Karachi, at that time the provincial food minister had promised five million bags of wheat. Those have been enough for the mills of Karachi for two months and on the assurance flour mills ended the strike, as per the local news report. While talking about the Betrayal, Amrir explained, that the mills were supposed to receive nine lakh bags by April 30 and the remaining 11 lakh bags of wheat by May 10. However, they have been cheated by the food department and to date, they have received only four lakh bags. Due to this tough situation, 70% of the flour mills in Karachi have stopped working and more flour mills would b closed soon. There has been a severe crisis of flour in the city.

As a result, he has declared that if their demands are not accepted, the flour mills would be closed down permanently on Thursday and this shutdown would be for an indefinite period, reported ARY News. Meanwhile, an elderly woman died at a free wheat flour point in the Khangarh region of Muzaffargarh in Pakistan due to a large number of beneficiaries as it was the last day of distribution of free flour bags, reported Dawn. This would be the fourth casualty as three deaths have occurred in the mayhem during flour distribution. According to the officials, the woman has been identified as Jannat Mai who appeared to be above the age of 60 years.