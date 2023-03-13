Pak Govt Releases Toshakhana Gift Records, Highlights Ex-PMs Imran Khan & Nawaz Sharif

The federal government of Pakistan on Sunday made public the record of Toshakhana gifts since 2002 for the first time in the country's history. This happened a few days after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced that the federal government had approved the declassification of data from the state repository that contains gifts received by public officials from foreign dignitaries and other governments.

Daily Pakistan has reported that a 446-page document, containing records from 2002 to 2023, reveals the list of gifts received by presidents, prime ministers, and federal ministers. The document shows that during 2023, the current coalition government received 59 gifts from various countries.

As per the government records that were made public, 224 gifts were received in 2022, 116 gifts in 2021, 175 gifts in 2018, and 91 gifts in 2014. Additionally, government officials received 177 gifts in 2015. The document reportedly contains records of gifts retained by former President Gen (retd) Parvez Musharraf and former Prime Ministers Shaukat Aziz, Yusuf Raza Gilani, Raja Parvez Ashraf, Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan and incumbent President Arif Alvi.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in the spotlight

In September 2018, the former Prime Minister and Chairman of the PTI, Imran Khan, kept a Graff wristwatch (PKR 85 million), a pair of cufflinks (PKR 5.6 million), a pen (PKR 1.5 million), and a ring (PKR 8.7 million) after paying PKR 20 million for them. In October 2018, he kept a Rolex watch worth PKR 1.5 million, having paid PKR 2,94,000 for it. He acquired another Rolex watch (PKR 900,000)) in the following month, having paid PKR 338,600 for it.

In November 2018, Imran retained yet another Rolex wristwatch (PKR 900,000) after paying a total of PKR 3,38,600 for it and other items. In October 2019, he kept a boxed watch worth PKR 1.9 million, having paid PKR 9,35,000 for it.

In September 2020, Imran retained another Rolex watch worth PKR 4.4 million, having paid PKR 2.4 million for it and other gifts. In the same month, his wife Bushra Bibi also kept a necklace (PKR 10 million), bracelet (PKR 2.4 million), ring (PKR 2.8 million), and a pair of earrings (PKR 1.85 million) after paying PKR 9 million for them.

Last year, the Chief Justice of Pakistan disqualified Imran Khan as a member of the National Assembly in the Toshakhana case for not disclosing the gifts. Furthermore, a district and sessions court in the federal capital is also hearing a criminal case referred by the electoral body.

According to Dawn, Imran Khan is accused of allegedly hiding the details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana, a repository where government officials store gifts received from foreign officials. The officials are allowed to keep gifts by paying a pre-assessed amount, typically a fraction of the gift's value.

The Toshakhana case refers to Imran Khan's failure to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana, which reportedly led to their sales during his tenure as Prime Minister.

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif & family

In April 2008, the three-time former PM and PML-N leader, Nawaz Sharif, held onto a Mercedes Benz worth PKR 4.2 million after paying PKR 6,36,888 for it. Then in November 2013, he kept a Rolex wristwatch worth PKR 1.18 million after paying a total of PKR 2,43,000 for it and some other items.

In January 2015, he also kept a Piaget wristwatch worth PKR 1 million after paying PKR 2,40,000 for it and a box of perfumes. In January 2016, he held onto a Christopher Claret watch worth PKR 2 million, a ring worth PKR 19.5 million, and a pair of cufflinks worth PKR 16 million after paying a total of PKR 7.6 million for them and some other items. At the same time, his wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, held onto a bracelet worth PKR 12.7 million and a necklace and earring set worth PKR 41.6 million after paying PKR 10.8 million for them.

In February 2016, Nawaz retained a Dela Cour watch worth PKR 3.2 million, a ring worth PKR 8 million, and a pair of cufflinks worth PKR 5 million after paying PKR 3.2 million for them. Then in October 2016, he kept a Rolex watch worth PKR 1.2 million and another Rolex watch worth PKR 8,50,000 after paying PKR 4,69,000 for them and some other items.

In March 2017, his son, Hussain Nawaz, held onto a Rolex watch worth PKR 9,40,000 after paying PKR 1,86,000 for it. Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif himself kept a diamond necklace worth PKR 1 million after paying PKR 2,07,560 for it and a table watch. Finally, in May 2017, Nawaz retained a Rolex wristwatch worth PKR 4 million after paying PKR 8,08,000 for it.

Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari

In January 2009, the former president and PPP co-chairperson, Asif Ali Zardari, held onto a BMW car worth PKR 57.8 million and a Toyota Lexus worth PKR 50 million after paying a total of PKR 16.1 million for them. He also kept another BMW car worth PKR 27.3 after paying PKR 4 million.

In March 2011, he held onto a wristwatch worth PKR 1 million after paying PKR 1,58,250 for it and some other items. Then in June 2011, he kept a Corum wristwatch worth PKR 1.25 million after paying a total of PKR 1,89,219 for it and some other items. Another Cartier wristwatch worth PKR 1 million followed in October 2011 with a payment of PKR 3,21,000 for it and a gun.

Incumbent Pakistan President Arif Alvi

In October 2019, Samina Alvi, the wife of President Dr Arif Alvi, kept a necklace worth PKR 1.19 million after paying PKR 8,65,000 for it and other items in a jewellery box. Then, in February 2022, the President himself held onto a Rolex wristwatch worth PKR 2.5 million after paying PKR 1.2 million for it.

Other former PMs and prominent figures

In November 2012, former prime minister and National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf held onto a Graff wristwatch assessed at PKR 8,90,000 after paying a total of PKR 2,18,000 for it and other items.

In October 2017, ex-premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi kept a Hublot wristwatch worth PKR 15 million, a pair of cufflinks worth PKR 1.2 million, a pen worth PKR 1.5 million, a ring worth PKR 3 million, and prayer beads worth PKR 1.85 million after paying PKR 4.5 million for them. His wife Sameena Shahid also held onto a jewellery set worth PKR 99 million after paying PKR 19.99 million for it.

Then in November 2017, Abbasi kept a Rolex watch box set worth PKR 23 million after paying PKR 4.59 million for it. In April 2018, he retained a Rolex wristwatch worth PKR 25 million after paying a total of PKR 5.27 million for it and other items. In December 2009, the wife of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani, Fauzia Gillani, kept a jewellery set worth PKR 2 million after paying PKR 3,26,043 for it.

What is the Pakistan Toshakhana Case?

Toshakhana is a department owned by the government and falls under the control of the Cabinet Division of Pakistan. It was established in 1978, and its primary role is to store gifts that are given to members of parliament, ministers, foreign secretaries, the President, and the Prime Minister.

It came under scrutiny when the Election Commission of Pakistan launched an inquiry against former Prime Minister Imran Khan for disclosing the details of Toshakhana gifts he had retained in his declaration.

On 21 October 2022, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conducted an inquiry and issued its final verdict, which disqualified Imran from holding public office for a short period. The reason for the disqualification was due to his offence involving dishonest behaviour, fabricated information, and inaccurate declaration, as outlined in the reference under Article 63(1)(p). The ECP also ordered that the reference be sent to the trial court to initiate criminal proceedings.