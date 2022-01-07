Pak: Imran Khan Admits Next 3-month Crucial For PTI Govt As Oppn To Protest Over Inflation

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, Jan. 6 admitted that the next three months are extremely crucial for his government as the inflation in Pakistan hit an all-time high for 20 months across the country. Khan blamed the previous governments for the unprecedented economic turmoil, the skyrocketing prices, and the struggles of the lower-and middle-income classes. The Pakistan leader retorted that the biggest failure of the incumbent government is the lack of accountability of the previous rulers, according to ANI, which cited Islamabad’s ARY News.

Dismissing any responsibility for the inflation, Pakistan Prime Minister instead complained that "most of his government's efforts are not being advertised properly." Slamming the incompetency of the Khan’s ruling government, meanwhile, Pakistan's opposition announced a long march against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government from Karachi next month. The protesters will march against the high inflation in Pakistan and against PM Imran Khan on February 27, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday told the local media outlet.

March against Imran-Khan's govt, inflation

"PPP will begin its long march against the incumbent government from Karachi on February 27," Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said during the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting held in Lahore, as per ARY News. He also clarified that Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) long march to Islamabad against the Imran Khan-led government will be held separately from PDM's inflation march."PDM did not consult with PPP before announcing Islamabad's long march. Our long march will be separate from PDM's inflation march," ARY News reported the former as saying.

Zardari lambasted Pakistan Prime Minister for the inflation and tabling of the controversial Finance Supplementary Bill, 2021, known as mini-budget. The draft bill had already been presented in the National Assembly despite the opposition’s protest that demanded it to meet certain conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Pakistan’s Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue warned that the Finance Supplementary Bill 2021 will bring a tsunami of inflation in Pakistan, and the objection was raised on the unconstitutional order of the House to finalise the consideration of the Bill within 2 days, The Nation reported.

In Pakistan, citizens have been facing an increasing cost of transport, petrol, electricity, and indirect taxes, as prices for the commodities soared, which is leading to an escalation in hunger, poverty, and malnutrition, Dawn reports. As many as two million people have fallen below the poverty line, poverty in Pakistan increased from 4.4 percent to 5.4 percent in 2020, and remained at 39.2 percent in 2021-22. The prominent cities in Pakistan do not have safe drinking water, the data presented by the PTI government at the National Assembly revealed.