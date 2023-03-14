Pak Leaders Took Away Almost Everything From Toshakhana; But What Did They Leave Behind?

The Cabinet Division website has recently released a 466-page record of Toshakhana, spanning from 2002 to 2023. The document reveals that numerous Pakistani leaders, including Pervez Musharraf, Shaukat Aziz, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, and Imran Khan Niazi, have taken hundreds of gifts from the treasury during their respective tenures. Since the government disclosed this information, the issue has sparked widespread discussion in the country. Astonishingly, among all the former rulers, from Nawaz Sharif to Imran Khan, only nine gift books were left in the Toshakhana.

Interestingly, none of the country's rulers took nine gifted books while leaving office, and later, these books were transferred to the library. However, the fact that no other items, including necklaces, watches, and other presents, were found in Toshakhana speaks volumes about the rulers' intellectual and moral depravity and corruption. This highlights the stark reality of most rulers in the country, and legislation has been implemented as a means of self-protection. In contrast to civilized societies, where citizens are afforded privileges and benefits in exchange for taxes, Pakistan's affluent are notorious for their lack of tax contributions.

How did the culture of corruption impact Pakistan's economy?

Corruption has been a long-standing issue in Pakistan, and its impact on the country's economy has been a subject of study by many scholars. A study by M. H. Khan published in the Journal of Economic Studies suggests that corruption is institutionalised in Pakistan, embedded in the social fabric of the country. The study indicates that many individuals in Pakistan perceive corruption as a necessary evil to get things done.

Studies have also found that corruption has hindered Pakistan's economic growth, contributed to increased poverty, and income inequality. A study by Ehsan Ahmed and Khalid Mushtaq published in the International Journal of Economics, Commerce, and Management found that corruption in Pakistan has a negative impact on foreign direct investment (FDI) and economic growth. The study argues that corruption is a significant barrier to FDI in Pakistan due to a lack of transparency and high levels of corruption.

Another study by Ali Raza and colleagues published in the Journal of Business Ethics suggests that corruption in Pakistan has contributed to income inequality. The study highlights that corruption has created a culture of inequality, where the wealthy elite gain access to resources and opportunities that are not available to the general population.

Pak bars leaders from receiving gifts valued over USD 300 amid Toshakhana controversy

It was in 1974 when the Toshakhana department was set up to keep the gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries. Earlier today, a heavy contingent of police surrounded the residence of Pakistan's ousted PM Imran Khan in Lahore as Islamabad police intended to arrest him in the Toshakhana case.

The ex-Pakistani PM has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has introduced new rules barring the prime minister, ministers and officials from retaining any gift by a foreign government whose value exceeded USD 300 amid entrenched corruption related to state gifts, it emerged on Tuesday.