Pak Media Watchdog Bars Coverage Of Rallies, Gatherings In Islamabad Over Fear Of 'chaos'

Pakistan's media regulatory body has banned television coverage, either live or recorded, of the public gatherings and demonstrations that will be held in the capital city of Islamabad on Monday. According to Geo News, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has barred the broadcast of rallies or gatherings held by any individual, political party, or organisation.

Under Section 27(a) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002, the order also bars any processions taking place in the capital. The announcement was made through an advisory issued on Monday. Titled "Prohibition order on live coverage under Section 27 of Pemra Ordinance 2002", the body justified that the ban on coverage comes after scenes of violence were aired on news channels, including clashes between mobs and law enforcement.

"Such footage/images were seen on TV screens without any editorial oversight during a recent standoff between political party workers and law enforcing agencies in Lahore wherein, a violent mob used petrol bombs, injuring armless policemen and blazing police vehicles. The live telecast of such footage on different satellite TV channels created chaos and panic among the viewers and police," it stated.

PEMRA says coverage of rallies, gatherings violates Supreme Court judgment

PEMRA said that such extreme acts pose a threat to public infrastructure and lives, and puts law and order in jeopardy. It further added that reporting and covering such incidents is a direct violation to a judgment by Pakistan's Supreme Court. "The competent authority while exercising powers vested under Section 27(a) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by Pemra (Amendment) Act 2007, hereby prohibits live /recorded coverage of any kind of rally, public gathering, procession by any party, organisation," it mentioned.

Meanwhile, former Pakistani premier Imran Khan left his residence in Zaman Park with a long day ahead of him, to appear before courts in five different cases. He is set to show up at the Islamabad High Court and Judicial Complex in Islamabad on Monday, that is, if he doesn't head back home after marking his attendance.