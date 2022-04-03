Pak Min Says Speaker's Decision Cannot Be Challenged; Asks 'why Oppn Is Scared Of Polls'

Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, who was recently given the Law portfolio, said that the decision of the speaker cannot be challenged in any court. "Parliament and Judiciary have separate roles," the minister said.

The Pakistan Minister also questioned why the Opposition is running from elections. "Why the opposition parties are scared of elections. We are ready for elections. All the process has been followed in the Assembly and elections will take place within 90 days."

"Political parties never run away from elections, the people are the real power of political parties. Why are they afraid to go public, why are they shedding tears? If there are lion cubs, then come and contest us in the election," the law minister said.

"Today or tomorrow, Prime Minister Imran Khan will send a letter to the Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif to consult on names for the interim Government," he added.

CJP takes suo motu notice of political crisis in country

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Sunday took a suo motu notice of the political crisis in the country. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial reached the apex court after the Opposition leaders demanded to review the "unconstitutional" ruling given by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto announced to take the matter of the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan to the Supreme Court. Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has also moved the apex court.

PTI says the court can't take action

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that proceedings of the Parliament cannot be observed by the Supreme Court according to Articles 66 and 68.

PTI has claimed that Article 69 bars the Court from taking action against the decision of the Assembly. Article 69 says Courts are not to inquire into proceedings of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament).

Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Prime Minister Imran Khan's advice. Before that, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition.

Image: Twitter/@FawadChaudhry