Pak Min Slams Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, Offers To 'pay For Air Ticket' If He Returns From London

Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday offered to fund ex-Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif's airfare if he ever wanted to come back from London, where he is currently staying since 2019 for medical treatment. Ahmed's dig comes amidst rumours that Sharif would stage his comeback much earlier than expected. In his statement, Rashid also said that he would grant the 71-year-old a visa-on-arrival, which Sharif will not need as he is a Pakistani citizen.

"If Nawaz Sharif is returning, I offer his ticket out of my own pocket," Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said, as quoted by PTI.

Rashid also lashed out at PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, who is Nawaz Sharif's younger brother and Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari, saying that they are the "most corrupt people" in Pakistan. He also briefly noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Tehreek-i-Pakistan will complete its tenure until 2023.

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan

It is to be noted that Sharif's possible return from London was announced by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. In addition, Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz, last week also said that her father would "come back" to Pakistan soon. However, she did not add further details about the timeline of his return.

Meanwhile, advisor to incumbent Pak PM Imran Khan on Political Communications, Dr. Shahbaz Gill told the media that PML-N has misconstrued Sharif's visa extension decline as a possible return.

"Unnecessary announcement: Nawaz Sharif visa extension in the UK has been rejected. He is currently on a peel but knows his visa will be rejected thus likely to be deported," Dr. Gill had tweeted.

"Expulsion of Sharif from London is being made up as a decision for him to return to Pakistan," he added.

For the unversed, former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to 10 years prison term in 2018 for corruption in a verdict likely to influence general elections in July that year. Lahore High Court in 2019 granted Sharif the permission to move to London for four weeks of medical treatment.

However, he never came back to Pakistan, years after the end of his deadline. Meanwhile, PML-N has maintained that Sharif will return to Pakistan when doctors deemed him fit.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image: @SheikhRashidAhmed/Facebook/AP)