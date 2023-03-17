Pak Ministers Refuse To Return Luxury Cars Despite Sharif's Directions To Reduce Expenses

Pakistan ministers' act is once again embarrassing Shehbaz Sharif led government in Pakistan, as they don't wish to return their luxury cars to their garages despite Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's instruction asking them to return the luxury cars as a part of an austerity drive aimed at reducing government's expenditure.

Pakistan may be going through a severe economic crisis, but Pakistani ministers seem to be in no mood to let go of the luxuries provided to them for the post they hold. A report claims that many of federal ministers in Pakistan are still using luxury cars despite the announcement of an austerity drive-in by their Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and 16 out of 30 luxury vehicles provided to the cabinet ministers and other officials have not been returned yet.

Pakistan aims to reduce expenditure by 15%

As per report, the country's government has directed all cabinet members of the Sharif government and other government officials in Pakistan to reduce expenditure by 15% under the austerity measures in light of the ongoing economic crisis. However, even after the announcement, the ministers don't wish to return the luxury cars, claims the report. Additionally, as per claims the Pakistan parliamentary forums are not much impressed by the policy, which even directed withdrawal of use of security vehicles too.

The Pakistan government had prompted the fact, while implementing the policy that the luxury cars being used by the ministers and senior officials of the Pak government are known for gobbling more fuel than smaller vehicles. Not only fuel, such vehicles also require more maintenance cost than the smaller vehicles.

Also, under the austerity measures, apart from luxury cars, all federal ministers and government offices in Pakistan were directed to forgo salaries, allowances, foreign trips, and airlines business class travel, in an austerity drive to save 200 billion rupees of the government in a year. The measures came as Pakistan's economy is struggling to hold the place and waiting for funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).