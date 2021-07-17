Pak MoFA terms Abduction Of Afghanistan Envoy's Daughter 'manhandling'; Probe Launched

Following the summon of Pakistan's envoy to Afghanistan in the abduction of the daughter of Afghanistan's envoy to Pakistan Najib Alikhail, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry released their official statement. Calling the incident 'man-handling' not abduction, Pakistan Foreign Ministry in its official release stated that Islamabad Police has launched a thorough investigation. On July 16, the daughter of Afghanistan's envoy to Pakistan Najib Alikhail was kidnapped and released after 6 hours from the capital city of Islamabad.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry on the abduction of Afghanistan envoy to Pakistan

In its official release, Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry stated, "As reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad, yesterday, the daughter of the Ambassador was assaulted while riding a rented vehicle. Immediately after this disturbing incident was reported, the Islamabad Police launched a thorough investigation."



"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security authorities are closely in contact with the Ambassador and his family and extending full support in the matter. While the security of the Ambassador and his family has been beefed up, law enforcement agencies are trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice,"added Pakistan's Foreign Ministry

Pakistan PM Imran Khan orders investigation says, Mansoor Ahmad

Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan in a series of tweet stated that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered a 'thorough' probe into the matter and has directed the Islamabad Police to apprehend the persons involved in the kidnapping within 48 hours.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to utilise all resources to apprehend the persons involved in the kidnapping of the daughter of Afghan Ambassador in Islamabad. — Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) July 17, 2021

Prime Minister has further directed the Interior Minister that Islamabad Police and other law enforcement agencies must investigate the incident on TOP PRIORITY, bring up the truth of the matter and apprehend the culprits within 48 hours. — Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) July 17, 2021

Accordingly, all efforts are being made to thoroughly investigate the matter and apprehend the persons involved in the incident. Islamabad Police is constantly in touch with the girl and family of the Afghan Ambassador. — Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) July 17, 2021

Daughter Of Afghanistan's Envoy To Pakistan Abducted

on July 16, Afghanistan's envoy to Pakistan Najib Alikhail's daughter Silsila Alikhail was kidnapped and released after 6 hours from the capital city of Islamabad. The official statement released by Afghanistan stated that the envoy's daughter, Silsila Alikhail, was allegedly severely tortured by kidnappers before she was released. The perpetrators remain unknown to local police and officials.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, in their press release, stated that Silsila Alikhail was currently in the hospital recuperating from physical assault and multiple injuries that were inflicted upon her. Purportedly, the complaint letter enumerated the Afghanistan Ambassador's daughter suffered injuries and grave physical hurt.

(Image Credits: AP)