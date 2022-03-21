Pak Opp'n Calls Speaker 'biased' For Delaying Vote On No-confidence Against Imran Khan

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday accused National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser of being "baised" for delaying to hold the vote on no-confidence against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The right to bring about a no-confidence motion is democratic and constitutional, anyone who denies must be slapped with Article 6 of the Pakistan constitution, Abbasi said. He also alleged the incumbent government of corrupting the NA by electoral fraud, as quoted by Geo TV.

"The Speaker was biased since day one, and is still showing his bias," the senior leader of PML-N, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.

Expressing frustration over the postponed session to conduct the voting process, which was supposed to be held on March 8, he also asserted that this vote of no-confidence is neither like the one in the Senate nor in the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Election where "votes were brought with money." He also flagged that members of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) are now willing to leave the government and join the Opposition. "The biggest example of money laundering is foreign funding, and the NAB (National Accountability Bureau) and the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) both are silent on this matter," he said. Abbasi also highlighted that PTI's foreign funding case could potentially be an insight into the party's illegal activities, including gross under-reporting of foreign donations from banned sources.

Abbasi also called on PM Khan to reveal the location of his ex-advisor who recently resigned from his post and interior leader Shahzad Akbar, who stepped down from his office without a specified reason.

NA Speaker annuls session on no-confidence due to 'renovations' in Parliament

NA Speaker Qaiser on March 20 informed that the session on the requisition of a no-confidence vote against PM Khan could not be conducted before March 24 due to "renovations" in the Senate chamber. He also summoned the lower house of Pakistan Parliament on March 25 at the call of opposition parties who filed the no-confidence motion against Khan and the PTI government. “After the receipt of requisition on March 8, the National Assembly Secretariat requested the Senate Secretariat to provide Chamber of the Senate for holding of National Assembly session. The Senate Secretariat informed that the Senate chamber is also not available being under renovation," Qaiser said on Sunday.

The developments come after over 100 lawmakers of the joint Opposition of the PTI government slammed Islamabad of allegedly attempting to delay the session under the guise of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council it Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting on March 22 and 23. "he speaker summoned the session under clause (3) of Article 54 and Article 254 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," "according to the statement issued by the National Assembly Secretariat on Sunday. At least 24 PTI rebel Members of the National Assembly have openly threatened to vote against Khan.

(Image: AP)