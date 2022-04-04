Addressing a press conference on Monday, PML(N) president Shehbaz Sharif picked holes in the 'foreign conspiracy' angle peddled by Imran Khan and his party.

This was a reference to a diplomatic cable sent by former Pakistan's envoy to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, to Islamabad on March 7, which allegedly quoted Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu as saying, "A vote of confidence is coming and if that succeeds all mistakes of Pakistan will be forgiven, otherwise, Pakistan has to face dire consequences". According to Sharif, Khan's conspiracy theory was an "afterthought".

Explaining his position, Shehbaz Sharif remarked, "On March 24, the Speaker granted leave to move the no-confidence motion as per the opposition's demand. If there was any objection, why did the Speaker grant leave to the no-confidence motion on March 24? The Assembly has a legal branch. The Speaker decides the agenda item in the Assembly after due deliberations or rejects it in his office."

Thereafter, he expressed surprise at the fact that Asad Majeed Khan had thanked Donald Lu for attending a function on March 16, days after the alleged threat. He said, "If he (Lu) said such a thing in the meeting on March 7, then why thank him on March 16 and what was the gathering about? If a threat was given, there was no need to throw a feast. This is a big contradiction. You can't take this lightly."

On this occasion, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lashed out at Imran Khan for committing unconstitutional activities to satisfy his ego.

He opined, "PPP workers are celebrating that the Imran Khan government is over. They are happy that we are victorious in our struggle and hard work of three years to send the selected government home. But parties like ours will be never happy that unconstitutional work is done."

Watch the opposition's full conference here:

متحدہ اپوزیشن کے رہنماؤں کی اہم پریس کانفرنس https://t.co/Lp9V6dx8l8 — PML(N) (@pmln_org) April 4, 2022

Imran Khan opts for fresh polls

Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis a day earlier as National Assembly Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without voting. The PTI-led government was facing an imminent defeat with the opposition garnering the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) even without taking into consideration the rebel PTI parliamentarians.

In his detailed ruling, Suri claimed that the no-confidence motion is linked to the efforts of a foreign country to bring about a change of government in Pakistan.

In a televised address immediately after the rejection of the no-trust motion, the Pakistan PM revealed that he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly to pave way for fresh elections. Subsequently, Alvi accepted this recommendation and asked Imran Khan to continue in office until a caretaker PM is appointed.

However, the Pakistan SC took cognizance of this matter, issued notice and made it clear that the steps taken by Khan, Alvi and Suri would be subject to the court’s final verdict.