Pak PM Imran Khan Announces 'special Cell' To Deal With Afghan-related Issues: Reports

Pakistani newspaper Dawn suggests that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the establishment of a dedicated cell to synergize various streams of efforts by the government regarding Afghanistan, including international coordination for humanitarian assistance and effective border management to prevent any negative spillover into Pakistan.

Following a meeting with the National Security Committee (NSC) to review many security matters in light of the current situation in Afghanistan, Imran Khan made the decision.

NSC is Pakistan's top venue for security coordination, with senior Federal Ministers, National Security Adviser, service chiefs and intelligence officials in attendance, according to Dawn. The government also intends to offer a financial and technical package to the Taliban regime, which is facing an economic collapse and a humanitarian disaster.

The country's drought has exacerbated the situation. According to UNICEF, more than 18 million Afghans require immediate aid, with nearly a million children at risk of famine.

The international community has contributed humanitarian relief to Afghanistan. The Taliban's worldwide recognition depends on whether they meet the demands of an inclusive ruling structure, respect for human rights and fulfilment of counter-terrorism obligations.

The world, on the other hand, is dissatisfied with the Taliban's progress in these criteria. The necessity of international collaboration on constructive political and economic engagement with Afghanistan's interim administration was also emphasised in the discussion, according to the PMO.

Pakistan's National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf met with United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman a few days ago and told her that the international community should cooperate with the Taliban's newly created administration in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, Islamabad has urged the international community to recognise the country's interim government.

Imran Khan promises full citizenship to Afghans

According to Al Arabiya Post, Imran Khan promised three years ago on September 18, 2018 that Afghan refugees would be granted full citizenship, but the promise is yet to be met. The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has aggravated the issue, fostering instability in the region and resulting in a significant influx of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

