Pak PM Imran Khan Backtracks On Rape Remarks, Says 'never Would I Say Such A Stupid Thing'

After facing massive backlash, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan recently backtracked on his rape remarks stating that he would “never say such a stupid thing” where a victim is held responsible for the crime committed against them. In an interview with PBS News Hour, Khan explained his comments were taken out of context. He said that anyone who commits rape is “fully responsible” and added, “never is the victim responsible”.

Pakistani PM said, "They were simply talking about Pakistan society where we are having a sharp rise in sex crimes”.

“Anyone who commits rape, solely and solely that person is responsible. So let's be clear about that. No matter how provocative the woman is or whatever she wears, the person who commits rape is fully responsible. Never is the victim responsible,” Khan added and further stated, “And I have to say because I know all the interviews I have given. Never would I say such a stupid thing where a person who is raped is somehow responsible. It is always the rapist that is responsible."

When asked if the importance of Islam in the country hinders his stance for women, the Pak PM said, “Absolutely not. Islam gives dignity (and) respect to women." It is worth noting that Khan’s comments come amid a recent outcry over growing incidents of sexual violence in Pakistan. According to official statistics, at least 11 rape incidents are reported in the country every day, with over 22,000 cases reported to the police in the last six years.

Increasing violence against women in Pakistan

Meanwhile, Khan’s comments also come after a 27-year-old woman and daughter of Pakistan’s former ambassador to South Korea was brutally killed in Islamabad on July 20. In what is being described by the Islamabad police as a “gruesome murder,” Noor Mukadam was first shot and then "slaughtered" by her assailant, the law enforcement unit probing the matter revealed on Twitter. Investigating officers have detained a man named Zaahir Jaffer, a US citizen, in relation to the horrendous crime on charges of premeditated murder.

Violence against women is widespread in Pakistan, however, the recent spate of women killings has shocked the south Asian nation. According to reports, recently a man burned his wife to death in the southern Sindh province, while another man shot dead his wife, his aunt and two underage daughters in Shikarpur city on the same day. A 30-year-old woman who was raped and stabbed on Saturday in Rawalpindi city succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

(With inputs from ANI)



