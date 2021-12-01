Pak PM Imran Khan Bars Ministers & Govt Employees From Foreign Visits Without His Approval

Amid the looming economic crisis in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the members of the federal government that they will be prohibited from taking foreign trips without his approval. The decision was taken by the Imran Khan-led PTI government, citing that the PM himself abstains himself from embarking on foreign visits, the same shall be followed by all the members of his government.



As per an ANI report citing local media, the decision was announced after the cabinet discussed the issue of the National Assembly Member (MNA) Riaz Fatyana's trip to Glasgow for the COP26, global climate summit and his allegations of a brawl. Among these, other contentious matters were also discussed, which led to the decision of barring the ministers and federal members from embarking on foreign trips without the permission of the Prime Minister.

Pakistan PM bar federal members from embarking on foreign trips

Besides, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also highlighted that MNAs and senators travel more on the public fund than the Prime Minister himself. Imran Khan responded by saying that even the MNAs and senators should not travel abroad just like him. "Government affairs should be our top focus," Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked.

Meanwhile, concerned about the Omicron strain of COVID-19, Pakistan has established a new vaccination plan to combat the worldwide threat, according to the ANI report citing the News International, in which booster doses would be provided to immunosuppressed individuals, healthcare personnel, and those over the age of 50.

Pakistan's economic crisis looms

Earlier, in a huge embarrassment for the Pakistan government led by Imran Khan, the nation's Auditor-General Javaid Jahangir detected massive irregularities in its COVID-19 expenditure. This report was based on the audit of various departments and organisations of the Pakistan government that incurred expenditure during the pandemic on relief activities, provision of subsidised food items and implementation of the Economic Stimulus Package. It has been submitted to Pakistan President Arif Albi following which it will be tabled before the country's Parliament.

Apart from this, the Pakistan government has found itself amid immense trouble as the economic crisis in the country continues to loom. Making the situation worst, the country is also dealing with an immense LPG shortage.

With ANI Inputs

Image: PTI