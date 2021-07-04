Pak PM Imran Khan Claims India 'sponsored' Lahore Blast, Forgets Latest FATF Embarrassment

In yet another act of shambolic hypocrisy, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday drew India's link to the blast outside UN-designated terrorist and Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed's residence in Lahore. Playing the victim card, PM Imran Khan accused India of sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan while making no mention of Hafiz Saeed, accused of being the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, who resides untroubled in Lahore. Calling for support of the global community, the Pakistani PM sought mobilisation of international institutions against India's 'rogue behaviour'.

However, he blatantly ignored FATF's recent ruling, which denied taking Pakistan off its grey list, and maintaining that the country needs to take coercive steps to curb money laundering and terror financing. In a series of tweets on Sunday, Imran Khan said that he has instructed his team to brief the nation on the findings of the blast outside Hafiz Saeed's residence, which according to local reports earlier, was caused by a gas pipeline explosion.

"This coordination led to identifying the terrorists & their international linkages. Again, planning & financing of this heinous terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pak. Global community must mobilise int (international) institutions against this rogue behaviour," Khan tweeted.

I instructed my team to brief nation on findings of Johar Town, Lahore blast investigation today. I appreciate the diligence & speed of Punjab Police’s Counter Terrorism Dept in unearthing the evidence & commend the excellent coordination of all our civil & mly Intel agencies. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 4, 2021

Imran Khan's tweets come hours after Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf's press conference on Sunday, in which he claimed to have gathered evidence suggesting India's hand in the blast outside Hafiz Saeed's residence. In the press briefing, the Pakistani NSA claimed that the mastermind of the attack is an Indian citizen and alleged that R&AW is in touch with him.

Blast outside Hafiz Saeed's residence kills 2

At least two people were killed and 17 more injured in a blast that was reported in a residential area of Pakistan's Lahore on Wednesday. According to reports, the blast took place near a hospital in Johar Town and near the house of UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

Multiple witness account reported that glass windows of nearby houses and buildings were shattered. In addition, it was reported that the sound of the blast was heard in faraway areas. Those injured were rushed to hospitals whereas Punjab Minister Usman Buzdar had sought a report from IG police on the blast in Johar Town. An investigation of the incident was also ordered by the minister. Buzdar has also stated that those responsible will be brought to justice and has directed officials to provide the best possible medical aid to the injured.

Embarrassment for Pakistan

In a big embarrassment for Pakistan, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decided to keep the Imran Khan-led nation on the grey list, refusing to clear Pakistan over being a 'terror sponsor'. This meant Pakistan's last-ditch attempt to play the victim card over a suspicious terrorist attack at terrorist-in-chief Hafiz Saeed's residence in Lahore seemingly flopped as the FATF highlighted that it should address the remaining combating financing terror (CFT)-related items by demonstrating that TF (terror finance) investigations and prosecutions target senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terror groups.

Keeping Pakistan on the grey list, FATF noted that the Imran Khan-led nation should address the strategically important AML/CFT deficiencies by following six recommendations. FATF urged Pakistan to consider enhancing international cooperation by amending the MLA law while demonstrating that assistance is being sought from foreign countries in implementing UNSCR 1373 designations.