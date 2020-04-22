Pak PM Imran Khan Quarantines After Man He Met Tests Positive; Covid Test Awaited: Reports

A day after a social worker Faisal Edhi who met Pakistan Prime Imran Khan on April 15 tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Pakistani PM has self-isolated himself. Reports said that he has undergone the coronavirus test and the result of the same is awaited.

Faisal Edhi tested positive

On Tuesday, Faisal Edhi- a prominent social worker tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had presented a cheque worth 1 crore Pakistani rupees to Khan in Islamabad in his capacity as the head of the Edhi Foundation, which is the country's largest charity foundation.

Reportedly, he developed COVID-19 symptoms soon after visiting Islamabad. Though these symptoms subsided after 4 days, he insisted on getting tested as he had been on the ground working with novel coronavirus patients. Currently, he is in isolation at a hospital in Islamabad.

Lockdown violation by clerics

Meanwhile, in stark violation of the government orders, a cleric of Red Mosque had been holding regular Friday congregation in the heart of capital Islamabad. Maulana Abdul Aziz refused to cooperate and the government was unable to remove him from the pulpit of a mosque which is owned by government's religious affairs ministry. The government has said that only five worshippers including those who are associated with the affairs of the mosques are allowed to offer congregational prayers.

The Ministry of National Health Services reported that there are 9,749 confirmed cases in Pakistan and 209 people have died so far. Another 2,156 have recovered.

