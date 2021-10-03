Pak PM Imran Khan Says US In 'state Of Shock', Will Recognise Taliban 'sooner Or Later'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the United States is in a "state of shock and confusion" after the Taliban's conquest of Kabul on August 15. Speaking at an interview with Turkish-state affiliated TRT World, PM Khan said, "sooner or later" the USA will have to identify the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan.

Joining US President Joe Biden's critics on the US troop withdrawal debate, Khan indicated that the retaliation of the international community by freezing funds of Afghanistan was not the "rational mindset for a way forward." Referring to the UN report on the poverty index, the Pakistan PM insisted that the biggest loser in the battle to denounce the Taliban-led government will be the people of the country since Afghans were mostly dependent on foreign aid.

"As per the UN estimates, by next year, over 95% of the people will go below the poverty line...therefore, they have to come up with a solution... To sooner or later think about the people of Afghanistan," Imran Khan said.

Speaking to Geo Tv, PM Khan had said that unilateral recognition by Pakistan will not make any impact unless world powers like the US, Europe, China and Russia do not acknowledge the Taliban government "on priority." He also asserted that Pakistan is in talks with neighbouring countries on the matter and a decision will be taken after consultation.

Pak not a "scapegoat" for the US fall out in Afghanistan: PM Imran Khan

Speaking to TRT World, PM Imran Khan indicated that the US is trying to find "scapegoats" for their fallout in Afghanistan. He recalled that Pakistan lost over 80,000 people and over 3.5 million were displaced, but, the US has failed to recognise "such sacrifices" and blamed Pakistan for failures in Afghanistan.

"Whenever this anger goes and some rationality appears in the US, they will realise how could Pakistan be responsible for this," PM Imran Khan said.

Looking at his repeated pitch for the Taliban-led government, Khan was asked if he was pro-Taliban. He replied by saying that he believed in an "anti-military solution." Sympathising the fundamentalist group's "struggle," PM Khan added, "anyone who takes power after 20 years of fighting a civil war, people think they are given a lot of sacrifices, now (after) coming to power... Even dealing with your own people is a pretty difficult situation right now." Lastly, PM Imran Khan rebuffed claims about Pakistan's interference in Afghanistan's internal affairs.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)