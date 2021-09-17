Pak PM Imran Slammed By Opposition Over Fuel Price Hike; 'Petrol Price highest In History'

The government of Pakistan was blasted by the opposition parties on Thursday for raising petrol prices. Chairman of the Pakistan People Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari alleged Prime Minister Imran Khan of cheating the people of Pakistan by boosting petrol prices to the highest in the country's history.

"When the value of the dollar and the price of petrol are at the highest level in history, everything is out of reach of the people. Billions of rupees collected from the increase in prices of petroleum products will be squandered by this incapable PTI government," the PPP chief said, according to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

New price of petrol is Rs 123 and diesel Rs 120

The latest petrol price in Pakistan is Rs 123.30 per litre, while the diesel price is Rs 120.04 per litre. Fuel and diesel prices have been raised by Rs 5 across the country. Marriyum Aurangzeb, the communication secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has requested PM Khan not to mock the people's suffering as a result of the increased petrol prices. She said that the Pakistani people don't have enough money to buy grain and sugar to survive and the PM wants them to buy horses and bicycles.

PPP leader Najamuddin Khan claimed that the government was rapidly losing ground, citing its defeat in the Punjab cantonment board elections as an indicator of the administration's waning popularity. He claimed that an increase in fuel prices will exacerbate people's problems.

Aimal Wali, the provincial head of the ANP, said that while unemployment was rising, the prices of everyday necessities were rising at a rapid pace, according to a report by the Pakistani daily. Reportedly, prices for fuels have been raised six times in the last three months. He requested that his party's district-level organisations guarantee that as many people as possible participate in protest actions to demonstrate public outrage over the price hike.

Increase in price of petroleum to strike lower-income society

The extraordinary increase in the price of petroleum items, according to PML-N province president Amir Muqam, will strike the lower-income strata of society hard. He claimed that the government's so-called "people-friendly budget" assertions are irrelevant because it has set a new record by raising the prices of petroleum goods and other vital things.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)