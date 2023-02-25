Pak PM Sharif Asks Cabinet To Let Go Of Salaries, Perks In Bid To Save PKR 200 Billion

Ministers and advisers of the Pakistani government have no option but to give up their opulent lifestyles comprising expensive cars, luxurious flights, and other perks at the behest of premier Shehbaz Sharif, who has set out to pull the country out of its worsening economic crisis.

According to the Pakistani news outlet Dawn, Sharif has ordered the federal cabinet to forgo their salaries and other benefits due to an austerity drive that aims to help the government save PKR 200 billion annually. "Far-reaching results of these (austerity) measures will come to the fore. We will save around over PKR 200 billion due to such measures," the prime minister told journalists following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Sharif acknowledged that the expenditure cuts might not significantly improve the country's condition, but will show citizens that the government remains empathetic to their concerns. The measures will restrict the benefits incurred by the cabinet members, such as a complete ban on importing luxury commodities and official vehicles, less number of visits abroad, a ban on having 5-star accommodation, only one plot for a government worker, and opening of government offices at 7:30 am in order to save costs of gas and electricity.

Pakistan resorts to expenditure cuts as economic crisis deepens

Furthermore, there will also be a cut in non-combat expenditure in the defence forces. The restriction comes as Pakistan plunges deeper into an economic mess and attempts to resume the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s loan programme that has been stalled. According to Sharif, the deal with the organisation is in its final stages.

With inflation skyrocketing and the government in complete disarray, the country has various challenges to solve at hand. Amidst this, China has come to its rescue with USD 700 million, a major help that Sharif said would "never be forgotten." “There is an allied country of Pakistan, we were all thinking that they were waiting for the IMF agreement and then they would play their part but that allied nation a few days ago conveyed to us that ‘we are giving you [this financial help] straight away’, and these things can never be forgotten,” he said, according to PTI.