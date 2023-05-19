Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the recent suicide attack on the convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Siraj-ul-Haq in Zhob in Balochistan. Expressing his heartfelt condolences, the Pakistani Prime Minister took to Twitter to denounce the act of violence and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Ameer Jamaat e Islami Pakistan Siraj ul Haq escaped a suicide attack in Zhob, Balochistan. 7 activists of JI are injured out of which 4 are in critical condition. The attacker was killed per reports. pic.twitter.com/6vVqOBJwvt May 19, 2023

"I strongly condemn the suicide attack on the convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Siraj-ul-Haq in Zhob. Heartbroken at the loss of precious lives. I have directed the Balochistan government to investigate the attack from all angles and bring the perpetrators of this horrific attack to justice. May Allah grant the injured a speedy and complete recovery," the Pakistani PM wrote on Twitter. As of now, it isn't clear who was behind the attack. Balochistan remains a problematic region for Pakistan.

ژوب میں امیر جماعت اسلامی سراج الحق کے قافلے پر خودکش حملے کی شدید مذمت کرتا ہوں۔ قیمتی جانوں کے ضیاع پردل رنجیدہ ہے۔ میں نے بلوچستان حکومت کو ہدایت کی ہے کہ وہ حملے کی تمام زاویوں سے تحقیقات کرے اور اس خوفناک حملے میں ملوث کرداروں کو انصاف کے کٹہرے میں لایا جائے۔ اللّہ پاک… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 19, 2023

A look at the roots of violence in Balochistan

The Balochistan independence movement is a long-standing struggle for self-determination and autonomy in the Balochistan region, which is located in the southwestern part of the Asian continent, covering parts of Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. The movement is primarily led by the Baloch people, who claim historical and cultural ties to the land and seek to establish an independent Baloch state.

The roots of the Balochistan independence movement can be traced back to the partition of India in 1947 when the region was divided between Pakistan and Iran. Baloch nationalist leaders argue that their land was forcibly incorporated into these countries against their will, and they have been marginalised and oppressed ever since. They claim that their distinct language, culture, and identity have been systematically suppressed by the central governments, leading to socio-economic disparities and political disenfranchisement.

One of the key grievances of the Balochistan independence movement is the alleged exploitation of the region's rich natural resources by the central governments, with little benefit to the local population. Baloch nationalists argue that the vast reserves of natural gas, minerals, and strategic ports in the region have been exploited by external powers and their own governments, leading to environmental degradation and economic deprivation for the Baloch people.

The movement has been marked by sporadic periods of armed insurgency and political activism. Baloch nationalist groups, such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), and Baloch Republican Army (BRA), have been at the forefront of the armed struggle, carrying out attacks against security forces and infrastructure in the region. They view their armed struggle as a response to state oppression and a means to achieve independence.