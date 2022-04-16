Pak PM Sharif Rejects Proposal To Hike Fuel Prices, Adds Rs 60 Billion Burden On Exchequer

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday put the country under an additional Rs.30 billion burden after he refused to accept the proposal to increase oil and gas prices. Sharif's decision has effectively deteriorated the economic situation in the country that was reeling under an exchequer burden of Rs.30 billion on account of differential claims to keep oil prices intact from April 1 this year. As of now, Islamabad will be needing to pay a whopping Rs.60 billion to oil companies to maintain existing oil prices throughout April.

The Pakistan government will now have to pay the said amount to the oil firms based on price differential claims (PDCs). This comes as the circular debt situation in the energy sector of Pakistan has already been hit by the accumulation of subsidies or PDC. With Sharif refusing the oil and gas authority's offer to increase fuel prices, this will lead to an escalated circular debt in the coming days, experts warn.

Economic turmoil in Pakistan

As the transfer of power in Pakistan has barely even smoothed, economic and political turmoil in the country have amplified rapidly with the imminent risk that Islamabad may default on its medium-term capacity to repay foreign debts, signalling an impending crisis, as reported by Friday Times.

Pakistan's external debt has grown to almost $130 billion (approximately 45% of its overall GDP). The dangers have been further escalated by the trade deficit that increased to $35.4 billion. Subsequently, a rapid decline in Pakistan's currency could also lead to hyperinflation, unless the new government is able to leverage additional sources of financing.

PM Shehbaz Sharif refuses fuel price hike

Noting the significant debt obligations, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) of Pakistan had proposed PM Shehbaz Sharif increase fuel prices. In a bid to provide relief to the country's almost crippled economy, OGRA had proposed to increase the price of diesel by Rs. 51.32 per litre and petrol by Rs. 21.30 per litre, according to Express Tribune. However, Sharif refused the proposal leading to a devasting effect on the country's economy by putting an additional Rs. 30 billion burdens on its exchequer. He also allowed power distribution companies to increase electricity costs, adding to the miseries of citizens who are already suffering tax increases and skyrocketing fuel prices.

Increase in power tariff amid inflation in Pakistan

Pakistan's new govt. on Thursday gave a nod to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to jack up power tariff by Rs. 4.8 per unit. This move came in an attempt to make a fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for the month of February. Thus, the people of Pakistan will now have to pay an additional Rs. 4.8 per unit for the electricity consumed since February 2022.

Despite the increase in tariffs, Pakistanis are reeling under long blackouts in major cities, especially Karachi. People on Friday offered Taraweeh prayer during Ramadan in sheer darkness owing to a power outage in Korangi, Landhi, Railway Colony, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Khawaja Ajmair Nagri, Paposh Nagar, Liaquat Market, Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-2, Korangi Sector 30, 31 and more. At least 18 power plants in Pakistan are currently shut down due to technical reasons.

