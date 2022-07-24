Pak PM Sharif Slams Imran Khan After PTI Chief Corners Govt Over 'sale Of National Assets'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday launched fresh salvos on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan and claimed that the former PM has lost a "sense of balance in his lust for power". He also accused Khan of spreading lies, propaganda and twisting facts. Notably, this comes following the PTI chief's accusations against the Sharif government for approving an ordinance to bypass all the procedures for selling assets to foreign countries in order to prevent the country from defaulting.

Reacting to Imran Khan's 'sale of national assets' remark over the ordinance, PM Shehbaz Sharif accused the erstwhile PTI regime of corruption and scams. "Imran Niazi suffers from a memory loss and needs a few reminders. One, as per Transparency International report, corruption increased during his rule", Sharif tweeted. Adding further, he said that government postings and transfers were on sale in addition to big scams during Imran Khan's regime. "Two, the people are paying the price of how he mismanaged the economy," Sharif said.

"Three, Imran Niazi deeply hurt the global prestige & standing of the country & its relations with friendly countries. Four, he has lost a sense of balance in his lust for power, which is evidenced by his habitual recourse to lies, propaganda and blatant twisting of facts," PM Sharif tweeted on Saturday.

'Thieves should never be allowed to sell our national assets': Imran Khan

After Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet approved the ordinance allowing to sell country's assets to foreign countries, Imran Khan claimed that the ordinance was approved by bypassing all the procedural and legal checks. He also raised questions regarding the current regime's credibility by calling it an "imported government."

"How can imported govt brought to power through US conspiracy, led by Crime Minister, who's family along with Zardari have volumes written on their corruption, be trusted with sale of national assets?" Khan tweeted. He further added, "These people have been plundering Pakistan for last 30 yrs & are now responsible for the present economic meltdown. These thieves should never be allowed to sell our national assets in the devious manner they are attempting. The nation will never trust them with our national assets."

Notably, the ordinance approved by the cabinet states that no application, petition, or lawsuit against any act or process of selling assets to a foreign corporation may be considered by any court in the nation. However, legal professionals assert that courts do not recognise these ouster clauses. ANI reported citing The Express Tribune.