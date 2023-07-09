Pak PM Sharif Slams Imran Khan For Initiating 'vile' Campaign Against Country's Army Chief

Amid the raging political turmoil, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif slammed his predecessor Imran Khan for his “vile” campaign against Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir. The Prime Minister unleashed an attack on the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Twitter and claimed that Khan have been badly exposed. Sharif said that Khan has been “badly exposed” for targeting Munir. He accused Khan of desperately working to “coerce his way back” into power.

“Imran Khan continues to engage in a vile, sinister & malicious campaign against COAS General Syed Asim Munir. His trick of using the proxies to threaten the Army Chief of an assassination attempt has been badly exposed,” Sharif wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “After his methodically planned attack on the State symbols failed, he is clearly desperate & wants to coerce his way back into power, little knowing that the time of his politics of intimidation, violence & hatred is over,” he added. Sharif then went on to accuse Khan of putting his self-interest above everything else. “Through such highly condemnable antics, he is only exposing himself, the core of which is defined by putting his personal interest (power grab) over everything else,” the Pakistan Prime Minster insisted in his long tweet.

Imran Khan continues to engage in a vile, sinister & malicious campaign against COAS General Syed Asim Munir. His trick of using the proxies to threaten the Army Chief of an assassination attempt has been badly exposed. After his methodically planned attack on the State symbols… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 9, 2023

The Tussle between Sharif and Khan continues

The tweet came days after Sharif ordered authorities to take legal action against those involved in a “malicious campaign” against the country’s army. The Prime Minister alleged that it was the same people who were the masterminds behind the May 9 vandalism. “It is a clear message to 9th May planners, facilitators and handlers that conspiracy against Pakistan and its institutions will be crushed,” the statement released by the PM Office media wing reads. Sharif emphasised that the conspirators have once again become active to disrupt the economic stability of the country.

The tussle between the Pakistani regime and the cricketer-turned-politician intensified ever since the PTI Chief was ousted as the country’s PM in 2022. Since then Khan has been grappling with multiple corruption charges and has accused both the Sharif administration and the Pakistan army of conspiring against him. On May 9 when Khan was arrested in the Al Qadir Trust Case, the country’s military infrastructure of the country became the main target of violent demonstrations.