Pak PM Sharif Stands Firm On Simultaneous Polls, Asserts SC's Role Is Not 'arbitration'

On Wednesday, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif stated that the responsibility of "arbitration" did not fall under the Supreme Court's jurisdiction, and instead should be debated in parliament. He emphasised that the federal coalition was in agreement that elections should be conducted simultaneously across the country.

The premier made these comments during a meeting with the federal cabinet, shortly after a significant discussion with coalition allies regarding the potential for dialogue with the former PM Imran Khan-led opposition PTI and the scheduling of the Punjab elections, as mandated by the apex court.

Prominent members of the federal coalition, including JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Foreign Minister, and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, were present at the meeting, reported Karachi-based Dawn. It took place before the Supreme Court's April 26 deadline for political parties to reach a consensus on the timing of the provincial and national assembly elections, and the court will continue to hear the case on Thursday.

PM Shehbaz, on Wednesday, stated that the difficulties encountered by the government in recent months were brought up in parliament. “The National Assembly and the joint house have dealt with these challenges, regarding the matters of the SC, through constitutional and legal measures,” he said. “But the situation remains challenging,” he added.

The prime minister reminisced about how parliament had dismissed the ruling of a three-member bench in the Punjab elections delay case, and he reiterated that the federal government's position remains the same even now.

Pak SC quashes ECP order delaying polls

On April 4, a three-member bench of the apex court quashed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to delay the elections in the province from April 30 to October 8, ruling that the move was “unconstitutional, without lawful authority or jurisdiction, void ab-initio, (and) of no legal effect”.

During his address in parliament on Wednesday, the PM Sharif said: “The government believes in the majority decision of the four judges."

“But the SC is still trying to take things forward with the same three-member bench,” PM Shehbaz said. “And this is why we have gathered here today — to reiterate our decision,” he added. He said the top court’s decisions were dealt with by parliament previously as well, adding that the same should be done now too.

“This is our moral and political responsibility to respect the decisions previously taken by Parliament,” the PM stated, adding that it was important to highlight these matters.

“The decision (regarding talks) has to be taken by parliament, not you or me,” he pointed out.

Referring to the SC’s direction to the government and opposition regarding talks, he said that the apex court’s “job is not arbitration, but their job is to give orders as per the Constitution and law”.

“Hence, decisions regarding whether elections should be held and if they should be held on one day … regarding this there is complete unity in the allied parties … on Aug 13, the assembly will complete its term and polls will be held on a date following the completion of 90 days.”