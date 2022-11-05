Pak PM Shehbaz Demands 'full Court Commission' To Probe Imran Khan’s Assassination Bid Allegation

Islamabad, Nov 5 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday demanded constitution of a “full court commission” by the Supreme Court to probe the allegations levelled by his predecessor Imran Khan who accused him and the interior minister as well as a senior military official of orchestrating the failed assassination bid on him.

Khan, 70, suffered a bullet injury in the right leg on Thursday when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz-led government. While one person died, several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were injured in the incident.

A day after the attack on him, Khan alleged that three people -- Prime Minister Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer -- were behind the botched assassination attempt on his life.

Addressing a press conference here, Prime Minister Shehbaz demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to constitute a “full court commission” to probe the allegations levelled by Khan, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Reacting to Khan's allegations against the unnamed military official, Shehbaz said the PTI chief “is attacking the Pakistan Army like an enemy”.

A smear campaign is being run on social media against the military, he alleged.

Shehbaz said Khan is a "liar from head to toe" and is trying his best to destroy Pakistan.

“You [Imran Khan] are pushing the nation towards destruction through lies...it’s my responsibility to save the nation from this destruction,” he said.

The Pakistan Army said in a statement has said that the baseless and irresponsible allegations by Chairman PTI against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for.

The institution will jealously safeguard its officers and soldiers no matter what. The baseless allegations hurled at the institution/officials today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned, the Army said in a strong statement, hours after Khan made the allegations.

"No one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity," it said, adding that the Army has requested the Pakistan government to investigate the matter and initiate legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever.

Meanwhile, Khan asked his party workers and supporters to continue protesting against his assassination attempt until the three “accused” resigned. He said the resignations of the three, who “controlled all agencies”, was necessary for an impartial probe. PTI SCY AKJ SCY

