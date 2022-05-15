Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Condemns Killing Of Two Sikhs Amid Rising Crimes Against Minorities

As Pakistan has been under fire for quite some time for crimes against minorities, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the killing of two Sikh citizens in Peshawar on Sunday. This comes after two Sikh businessmen were shot dead in broad daylight in the city. Taking to Twitter, the Pakistani Prime Minister stated that Pakistan belongs to all its people. He further stated that he has ordered a high-level inquiry to ascertain the facts of the brutal incident. "The killers will be arrested & meted out exemplary punishment. My most sincere sympathies to the bereaved families," Sharif tweeted.

Recent incidents of atrocities against minorities

It should be noted here that incidents of atrocities against minorities have been escalating in Pakistan. Earlier this year in the month of January, unidentified assailants shot and killed Hindu businessman Sunil Kumar at Anaj Mandi in Sindh Province. The city was shut down as a result of the incident which occurred on January 4. In a similar incident a month later, another Hindu businessman was killed in Sindh Province. The deceased was identified as Satan Lal in Ghotki.

Meanwhile, unidentified gunmen also shot and killed a well-known Sikh Unani medicine practitioner inside his Peshawar clinic in September 2021. Similarly, Charanjit Singh, a prominent Sikh community member, was killed by unknown men in 2018 Peshawar. Apart from these, there have been several incidents in Pakistan where Hindu women have been forcibly converted and many have also been kidnapped and killed. Notably, religious minorities in Pakistan continue to be victims of violence, which includes abductions of girls, forced conversions, and vandalism of religious institutions.

The latest incident took place when two unidentified shooters fired bullets at the two Sikhs in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. The deceased were identified as the 42-year-old Saljeet Singh and 38-year-old Ranjeet Singh. As per reports, they worked in the spice industry and owned shops in Sarband's Bata Tal Bazaar, where the tragedy occurred.

Strongly condemn the killing of our Sikh citizens in Peshawar, KP. Pakistan belongs to all its people. Have ordered a high level inquiry to ascertain facts. The killers will be arrested & meted out exemplary punishment. My most sincere sympathies to the bereaved families. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 15, 2022

Around 15,000 Sikhs reside in Peshawar

While no organisation has claimed responsibility for the murder, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has denounced the attack and ordered the police to apprehend the perpetrators as soon as possible. He went on to say that the act was a plot to destabilise the province's interfaith harmony, and that justice will be done to the victims' families. Notably, around 15,000 Sikhs reside in Peshawar, primarily in the Jogan Shah neighbourhood of the provincial capital, where the majority of the Sikh population is involved in the business.

Badal urges EAM Jaishankar to take up Sikhs' safety issue with Pakistani govt

Meanwhile, Sukhbir Sing Badal, president of Shiromani Akali Dal, also denounced the act and urged Foreign Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to take up Sikhs' safety issue with the Pakistani government. "Shocked & pained to learn about the dastardly killing of two Sikh shopkeepers -Ranjit Singh & Kuljeet Singh in Peshawar (Pakistan). Condemning the incident, I urge EAM @DrSJaishankar ji to ensure justice to the bereaved families & also to take up Sikhs' safety issue with @PakPMO [sic]," Badal wrote on Twitter.

Shocked & pained to learn about the dastardly killing of two Sikh shopkeepers -Ranjit Singh & Kuljeet Singh in Peshawar (Pakistan). Condemning the incident, I urge EAM @DrSJaishankar ji to ensure justice to the bereaved families & also to take up Sikhs' safety issue with @PakPMO. pic.twitter.com/pwMQtMhsJO — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) May 15, 2022

Protests break out in Peshawar

It is worth mentioning here that massive protests broke out in Peshawar against the killing of two Sikh businessmen. Members of the Sikh community took to the streets seeking justice and demanded the Pakistani government punish the criminals severely. The protesters also held placards saying "stop targeted killings" and "we want justice".

Image: Twitter/@officeofssbadal/AP