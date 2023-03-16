Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Says Fears Of Default Have 'ended' Owing To Govt’s Policies

According to a report by Radio Pakistan, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared on Wednesday that the government's "prudent policies" have put an end to the concerns of the country's potential default. This statement comes as a sign of relief for the nation's economy, which has been under strain due to a number of factors. Despite Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent assertion that Pakistan's risk of default has been averted by the government's "prudent policies," the country's economic outlook remains bleak according to more than a dozen economists.

These experts suggest that a combination of ongoing political and economic turmoil, as well as delays in the revival of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) bailout programme, could precipitate a renewed risk of recession for the beleaguered nation. Pakistan's struggle to secure crucial funds to avoid default has been ongoing for several months, with the government missing multiple deadlines. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed this issue while speaking to the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors in Islamabad, assuring them that his administration is committed to pulling the country out of its current economic "quagmire" and setting it on a trajectory of growth and prosperity. This comes amidst mounting concerns about the nation's economic stability and its ability to weather ongoing political and financial challenges.

Pakistan's economy

Pakistan's economy faces a range of structural challenges that have hindered its growth and development over the years. Some of the key structural challenges include:

Energy Crisis: Pakistan has been facing an energy crisis for several years, with persistent power shortages and high electricity costs. This has had a negative impact on industrial production and has limited the country's potential for economic growth.

Agriculture Sector: Agriculture is a vital sector for Pakistan's economy, accounting for a significant share of employment and GDP. However, the sector faces a range of challenges, including low productivity, lack of modernization, and inadequate infrastructure.

Poor Governance and Corruption: Corruption and poor governance are major impediments to economic growth and development in Pakistan. They increase the cost of doing business, reduce investor confidence, and discourage foreign investment.

Infrastructure Deficit: Pakistan's infrastructure deficit is a major challenge for economic growth. The country lacks basic infrastructure such as roads, ports, and airports, which hampers trade and investment.

Low Human Development Indicators: Pakistan's human development indicators, such as education and health, are low. This limits the country's ability to develop a skilled workforce and to attract foreign investment.

Security Situation: Pakistan has been facing a range of security challenges for several years, including terrorism and political instability. This has had a negative impact on investment and economic growth.

Balance of Payments: Pakistan has been running a large trade deficit for several years, which has put pressure on the country's balance of payments. This has resulted in a depletion of foreign exchange reserves and has made the country vulnerable to external shocks.