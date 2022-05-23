Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Backs Terrorist Yasin Malik; 'convicted On Fake Charges'

Incumbent Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, May 23, openly supported terrorist Yasin Malik days after he was convicted by the Special NIA Court in Delhi. Taking it to Twitter, Pakistan's PM urged the world to take note of the Indian government's mistreatment of the political prisoners in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharif claimed that Yasin Malik is a Kashmiri leader who is convicted of terrorism charges, adding that he has been wrongly accused and that the charges are fake. This is a futile effort to silence voices critical of India's blatant human rights abuses, he added. Shehbaz Sharif further asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime should be held accountable.

Pakistan PM backs Yasin Malik

"World should take note of Indian government's mistreatment of political prisoners in IIOJK. The conviction of prominent Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik on fake terrorism charges is a futile effort to silence voices critical of India's blatant human rights abuses. Modi regime must be held to account".

Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case

On May 19, a Special NIA Court in Delhi convicted terrorist Yasin Malik after he pleaded guilty in the terror funding case. The court also sought an affidavit from the J&K separatist leader regarding his financial assessment and asked NIA to submit a report on the same. The argument on his sentence will take place on the next date of hearing, on May 25.

Mohammad Yasin Malik pleaded guilty to all the charges in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the Kashmir Valley in 2017. He had reportedly pleaded guilty to charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He is expected to get life imprisonment. The court will hear the arguments regarding the quantum of sentence for the offences levelled against Malik.

Several others such as Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah, his close aide Ayaz Akbar, businessman Zahoor Ahmed Watali; Peer Saifullah, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar. They have all been charged under Sections 120B, 121 and 121A of the IPC and Sections of the UAPA. The arguments on the sentencing of Malik, the only accused person who pleaded guilty to all charges, will take place on May 25.

(Image: MIAN SHEHBAZ SHARIF_FACEBOOK/ANI)