Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Tweets 'Off To Pakistan', Gets Asked If He's A 'foreigner'; Deletes

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who attended the COP27 climate conference at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre in Egypt on November 8, was trolled brutally on social media platforms as he unveiled travel plans on Twitter. Sharif, who often got trolled for his political as well as personal opinions on the microblogging site, desperately informed his 6.4 million Twitter followers that he was returning back to the country. However, he was criticised heavily by his own countrymen as he wrote, "Off to Pakistan" on his Twitter account. While some netizens called it "silly" as they opined it sounds like a foreigner is visiting Pakistan, some lectured him about the correct usage of words while uploading posts on social media platforms.

Pakistani trolls PM Shehbaz for his "silly tweet"

"Why would you tweet 'Off to Pakistan'? Sounds silly as if he's a foreigner visiting Pakistan. Back to Pakistan or Returning to Pakistan was more appropriate if he was that desperate to tweet about himself," tweeted a social media page "The Real Khabri". "Off to Kahin or kay lye Hoga. Ghlti se Pakistan likh diya... Usi trha ghlti se PMship bhi mili thi lekn ye ghlti tou abhi tk na sudhari apni.... (It may be possible that Sharif was posting some other places.. but he accidentally wrote Pakistan)," tweeted another user. "He thought Pakistan as a foreign country, later maybe somebody told him we are going to our own country, don't be excited," wrote a Twitter user named Amjad.

"Off to London ho Gaya hoga. Refuelling in London," a Twitter user wrote humorously pointing fingers at Pakistan's former prime minister and Shehbaz Sharif's brother Nawaz Sharif. Notably, the three-time premier, Nawaz, left for London in November 2019, despite facing multiple corruption charges in Islamabad. Currently, he has been living in exile in the United Kingdom after going to the country under the pretext of medical treatment.

Global humiliation is not the first time for Sharif

It is worth mentioning that this was not the first time when PM Shehbaz faced global embarrassment. Earlier in September this year, PM Sharif struggled to put on earphones during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. A video shared by former PM Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf on Twitter showed how Shehbaz Sharif failed to adjust earphones for the translation tool as Putin spoke. Sharif can be heard saying, "Can somebody help me?" after he repeatedly failed to put on earphones. An official present at the meeting hall assisted the 70-year-old in adjusting them.

This CrimeMinister is a constant embarrassment for Pakistan. Even President Putin had to eventually just laugh at this clumsy man. Pathetic. This is what conspirators wanted? To have by design a politician who would not only be a crook but also a pathetic apology for a PM? pic.twitter.com/mmEhLY7RZg — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) September 15, 2022

However, as Putin began to speak, Sharif's earphones once again fell from his ear. Putin was seen laughing as the Pakistan PM felt embarrassed in front of the Russian President. His earphone was then fixed for the second time by an official. As the video went viral, the Prime Minister was brutally trolled by Pakistani netizens. Imran Khan's party, which shared the video on Twitter, slammed Sharif, saying that 'he put the country to shame.'

