Pak PM Touts 'interaction' With COP27 Leaders; Pro-Imran Netizens Ask ‘What Interaction?'

As Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif touted his address at the climate conference alongside United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, he was trolled after he was seen using his phone at COP27 in Egypt whilst being left alone by other heads of state. After the video of Shehbaz Sharif at the COP27 went viral, it was soon pointed out that the Pakistani Prime Minister was busy using his phone while other leaders were engaging bilaterally.

Sharing the video clip, a user wrote, "While world leaders are busy discussing respective bilateral ties, Pakistani culprit, uneducated, imported and character-less joker PM Shehbaz Sharif is busy using his phone. Every foreign visit is a new embarrassment for Pakistan."

After the video of Shehbaz Sharif being ignored by the world leaders went viral, pro-Imran Khan supporters started sharing the video and slammed the Prime Minister saying, "Shame and Fame. COP27 embarrassed Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif 'isolated' as world leaders engage bilaterally."

While a few other users started sharing the image of Imran Khan interacting with COP27 leaders while he was the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Shehbaz Sharif's recent picture using a phone, stating that the difference is obvious. "A crime minister, whom no one questions and a Prime Minister, whom no one leaves behind. The difference is obvious!" another user tweeted.

PM Sharif touts his 'interaction with COP27 leaders'

While Pakistani social media users were trolling the Prime Minister for another humiliation at the COP27 in Egypt, Shehbaz Sharif on the other hand touted his interaction with the world leaders. Speaking at the COP27 climate conference, the Prime Minister mentioned Pakistan's escalating public debt was hampering its recovery.

"Millions of people are going into winter without shelter or livelihood," PM Shehbaz said, adding, "Women and children are still looking to us to protect their basic needs."

Taking to Twitter, Sharif wrote, "In my interaction with world leaders on the sidelines of COP27, I explained the challenges of the post-flood reconstruction in Pakistan. I threw light on the government's efforts and highlighted the urgent need for continued international support for the rehabilitation of flood victims."