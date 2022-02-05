Pak PM's China Visit Highlights Dependency On Beijing As Imran Khan Tries To Woo Investors

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China who has arrived on Thursday is considered to be the first in the last two years, demonstrates Islamabad's financial dependency on Beijing, especially while the West continues to overlook Pakistan, as per the media reports. PM Imran Khan, who is currently in Beijing, encouraged Chinese firms to invest in Pakistan and to get benefits from the PTI-led government's pro-business policies, according to Geo News. While ImranKhan attended the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, he was seated far away from Russian and Chinese counterparts.

During a number of meetings with Chinese state-owned as well as private-sector executives, Imran Khan emphasised that Pakistan has been providing a favourable investment environment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Further, Khan even praised Chinese firms' eagerness to invest in Pakistan, as Chinese executives updated the premier on the status of their current projects in the country.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI held a series of meetings with leaders of China’s leading state-owned and private companies in Beijing today.#PMIKinChina #BeijingWinterOlympics2022 pic.twitter.com/rocneXU6aS — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 4, 2022

The Imran Khan administration hopes to get a $3 billion loan from China

Furthermore, with this trip, the Imran Khan administration hopes to get a $3 billion loan from China to help stabilise the country's declining foreign exchange reserves, as well as an investment boom in a half-dozen industries, citing sources, The Express Tribune reported. As per Asia Times, the Pakistani Prime Minister who has been attending the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, has also been planning to obtain financial relief on Belt and Road loans. Khan is in Beijing for a four-day visit at the request of the Chinese authorities.

According to Asia Times, Imran Khan will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders in China, where they might even discuss the $1.5 billion in overdue payments Pakistan owes Chinese energy firms that constructed power plants as part of the $60 billion China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Since the Western nations have been neglecting Islamabad for a long period of time, the government of Imran Khan's goals with this visit stresses Islamabad's financial reliance on China.

In addition to this, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a part of important strategic importance in South Asia for China. Moreover, the CPEC's power plant element, which has seen the formation of several new electricity generating establishments in recent years, has slowed down the wider corridor amid perceptions in Pakistan that the financial details of construction and take-or-pay power agreements, which necessitate Islamabad to pay for power even though it is not supplied and transmitted, are skewed heavily in favour of China, Asia Times reported.

Meanwhile, Islamabad's relations with the US became rocky during the 1990s, but following the September 11, 2001 attacks, the nation marked itself in the "war on terror," ANI reported. According to DW, the South Asian nation is now seeking to the East for strategic ties after the US exit from Afghanistan. Experts believe that in exchange for financial benefits from China, Islamabad may offer Beijing access to the Indian Ocean, as per ANI.

(Image: Twitter/@PakPMO)