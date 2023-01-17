Pak Political Analyst Calls PM Shehbaz Sharif 'clown', Bilawal Bhutto 'puppet'

After Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that his nation has learnt its lesson and wants to live in peace with India, a spokesperson of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called him a 'clown'. Appearing on The Debate with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Abdul Samad Yaqoob, who is also a political analyst, said, "This puppet clown prime minister who could no longer stand with his statement and reversed it back immediately. He didn't even know that his foreign minister was given a script for the UN with commas and full stops on calling Modi a butcher. This puppet foreign minister and puppet prime minister, these clowns have no authority at all."

Yakoob's remarks come after Shehbaz Sharif said that he wants peace with India a month after Pakistan's Former Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's inflammatory comment about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a press conference at the United Nations in New York last month, Bilawal Bhutto made a distasteful comment against PM Modi. His remarks came after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hit out at the neighbouring country for hosting Osama Bin Laden and also hatching the plan for the attack on the Indian Parliament.

Pakistan has learnt its 'lesson', wants peace with India, says PM Sharif

In an interview, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that his country has learnt a "lesson" and wants to live in peace with India, stressing that the two countries should not waste their resources on ammunition and bombs.

"We have three wars with India and it only brought more misery, poverty and unemployment to the people," Sharif said, adding, "My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that let us sit down on the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues like Kashmir."

He said that Islamabad and New Delhi are neighbours and have to "live with each other."