Pak Political Crisis Continues: PTI Claims Party Leaders, Workers Still Being 'abducted'

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan, former Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf claimed that party leaders and workers are still being “abducted”. Tensions began to rise in Pakistan after the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan on May 9 in the infamous Al-Qadir Trust Case. Following Khan’s arrest from outside the Islamabad High Court, a riot-like situation erupted across the nation.

The violent protests led to brutal crackdown after reports emerged that the Pakistani Police arrested multiple PTI leaders. While the court gave bail to several party leaders, PTI still claims that police brutality against party workers continues.

“Despite being released by the courts, on unknown orders, the innocent leaders and workers of Tehreek-e-Insaaf are abducted in masks and arrested in another case #ConspiracyAgainstPTIExposed,” PTI wrote on Twitter. The party also shared a video in which two-man can be seen attempting to arrest the PTI workers who kept on asking for arrest warrants. Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took an aggressive stance against the whole ordeal and stated that the May 9 vandalism was not a joke.

عدالتوں سے رہائی ملنے کے باوجود نامعلوم احکامات پر تحریک انصاف کے بےگناہ رہنماؤں اور کارکنوں کو نقاب پوش اغوا کر کے لے جاتے ہیں اور کسی اور کیس میں گرفتاری ڈال دیتے ہیں #ConspiracyAgainstPTIExposed pic.twitter.com/0Pl5c6KeDA — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 21, 2023

‘Attacking Air Force planes was not a joke,’ says Sharif

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that the “terrorist attack” on the country’s airforce was not a joke. The remarks from Sharif came as he addressed a press conference on Sunday. “I had requested the Punjab chief minister about the anti-terrorism courts, prosecutors, FIRs […] and I told the interior minister and DG IB to fulfil their responsibilities as well,” Sharif stated in the press conference.

یہ بات کوئی مذاق نہیں ہے کہ دہشتگرد کراچی میں ایئرفورس کی تنصیبات پہ حملہ کریں اور اربوں روپے کی املاک کو نقصان پہنچائیں اور عمران نیازی کے جتھے میانوالی پہنچ کر ہمارے ان ہوائی جہازوں کو جو دشمن کے خلاف استعمال کرنے کیلیے قوم کی خون پسینے کی کمائے سے خریدے گئے انہیں جلانے کی… pic.twitter.com/F92rSID5sa — PMLN (@pmln_org) May 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Khan slammed the ruling Pakistani administration and described the mayhem as “one-sided propaganda”. “An organised propaganda is being carried out — there was an organised conspiracy, which was planned to eliminate the PTI. Because the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) knows they cannot beat PTI in elections. So a conspiracy and plan were devised to ban the party by blaming the party [for May 9 vandalism],” Khan asserted.

He stated that the PTI was not given a chance to even explain its stance on the riots. “They caught me, then suspended internet services and controlled the entire media. And soon after, one-sided propaganda of the PTI’s [alleged] atrocities was being played out in the controlled media. They did not give us a chance to present our stance. They put everyone in jail,” he added.