Pak President Alvi Admits Need For Streamlining Apex Court, Questions Govt Bill Timing

Pakistan President Arif Alvi acknowledged on Wednesday that the internal affairs of the Supreme Court needed to be streamlined to some extent, reported Karachi-based Dawn media outlet. However, he raised concerns about the timing and approach of the government's attempt to limit the Chief Justice's authority to take suo moto notice in a personal capacity.

The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 was presented in the Pakistan National Assembly by the Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, and it was passed on Wednesday.

While speaking about the matter on Geo News show Capital Talk, Alvi said: “I think the timing could have been better. (Perhaps), it should have happened before as [passing this bill during a political] crisis raises a question mark on its timing.”

However, he said that according to the analysis he had heard, “there was some need to streamline how the Supreme Court conducts itself”. He stressed that opinions to this effect started from within the Supreme Court.

He continued: “This discussion was taking place within the Supreme Court for many days so this matter should be settled by taking it (apex court) into confidence.” He asserted that the apex court should have been involved in the process.

President Arif Alvi expressed concerns about changes being made "by force" and emphasised the need for judges to co-operate with each other in light of internal circumstances. When asked about his approval of the bill, he stated that he had just seen the draft and it would be premature to make a decision. He added that he wants to play a positive role in the country and avoid creating more crises.

The bill was presented by Pakistan's Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and was passed after the Standing Committee on Law and Justice approved proposed amendments by the cabinet. The bill proposes that a committee of the three senior-most judges of the Supreme Court will decide on suo moto notice, with the right to file an appeal within 30 days. The hearing for the appeal will be conducted by a three-member bench, and the majority decision will be acceptable.